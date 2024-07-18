La Nina predicted to persist through summer

The Pacific basin remains firmly in a neutral pattern with mostly near average sea surface temperatures across the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. Below-average subsurface temperatures weakened during the past month, but negative anomalies still dominated the eastern half of the Pacific indicating there is still a reasonable chance that it will swing further to a La Nina situation later in the year.
Convection was near average around Indonesia and the central tropical Pacific, so the coupled ocean-atmosphere system reflects ENSO-neutral. However, compared to a month ago, most models are now delaying the emergence of La Nina to around mid-spring, with La Nina then persisting through the southern hemisphere summer so overall, ENSO neutral conditions are expected to continue for the next several months, with around a 70 per cent chance of a La Nina in spring increasing to almost a 80pc chance it will persist through summer.
In the more immediate future, given the above average SSTs surrounding Australia and the neutral outlook in the Indian Ocean, these all support average to slightly above average rainfall patterns persisting for the remainder of winter and into September. As has been the case in recent times, this will be achieved by the occasional, one-off patchy but fairly significant rain event in places which will miss some areas and will be interspersed by extended dry spells.
In addition, despite some recent weeks of cooler than normal weather in south east Australia, maximum temperatures are likely to be slightly above average in August and September although well above average temperatures are not currently favoured. Despite the potential increase in rainfall, the decrease in the number of cold fronts will help favour an average frost risk for the remainder of winter.
The Indian Ocean Dipole is neutral and is expected to remain neutral until at least early spring, beyond which IOD predictability is low. Its value as a forecasting tool has been diminished this year because global SSTs have been the warmest on record and this has been a feature throughout the Indian Ocean as well.
The Southern Annular Mode has also been of little use as a forecasting tool this year, being neutral for long periods. It may become negative for the rest of July which would temporarily increase rainfall in Victoria, south east South Australia and Tasmania and some snow in the Snowies especially but is then expected to return to neutrality.
In summary, the patterns for the remainder of winter and much of spring do not appear to be overly wet or dry but may tend slightly above average rainfall and temperatures overall - thanks to the warm SSTs surrounding the country.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.