La Nina predicted to persist through summer

By Don White, Weatherwatch
July 19 2024 - 9:00am
The Pacific basin remains firmly in a neutral pattern with mostly near average sea surface temperatures across the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean. Below-average subsurface temperatures weakened during the past month, but negative anomalies still dominated the eastern half of the Pacific indicating there is still a reasonable chance that it will swing further to a La Nina situation later in the year.

