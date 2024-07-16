How grazing on oats can impact ewe and lamb survival

Switching ewes in late pregnancy from pastures to forage oats has no significant impact on ewe survival, but a sudden switch during lambing could hurt lamb survival.
That's according to a surprise finding by Charles Sturt University researchers.
The research was conducted by Charles Sturt University senior lecturer in ruminant production Susan Robertson with Honours student Walter Morton, who received two scholarships that helped progress the work.
The research involved comparing grazing oats or lucerne-based pasture during late pregnancy and lambing.
Grazing cereals can be used in autumn and winter for lambing ewes, but some producers avoid grazing pregnant ewes on wheat, oats and barley due to concerns about deficiencies in calcium and magnesium causing increased rates of lambing difficulty and ewe and lamb mortality.
But Dr Robertson and Mr Morton's work found that ewe mortality and the rate of ewe assistance was not increased by oats, although lamb survival was reduced for ewes grazing oats only during lambing, connected to a greater loss in condition.
All ewes were also offered calcium, magnesium and sodium supplements, with lamb survival recorded at the end of the lambing period.
The research found that with adequate supplementation ewes no ewes were recorded as deficient in minerals and could safely graze forage oats through late pregnancy and lambing, but if they grazed lucerne during pregnancy before being switched to oats for just the lambing period, there could be negative results.
Lamb survival rates were similar for ewes grazing lucerne (84 per cent), or oats (79pc) during late pregnancy.
However switching ewes to an oats diet during lambing after previously grazing on lucerne did have an impact on lamb survival, with the survival rate dipping to 71pc, with the lambs grazing on oats going on to weigh two kilograms less and than lambs grazing lucerne at marking time.
Dr Robertson and Mr Morton concluded that, when supplemented with calcium, magnesium and sodium, cereal oats can be grazed by late pregnant and lambing ewes without a higher risk to survival.
Dr Robertson said she thought grazing oats throughout late pregnancy might lead to greater weight gain in ewes and high lamb birthweights, but was surprised to find this wasn't the case in this study.
"The message from this study is oats do not necessarily cause a major impact on survival, as long as there is adequate nutrition," she said.
"The underlying critical factor is adequate nutrition with the aim to maintain ewe condition score... but producers are advised to provide a calcium, magnesium and sodium supplement when grazing late pregnant ewes on cereal forage crops because we know these crops are deficient and high ewe losses may occur if not supplemented."
Dr Robertson said the lower survival of lambs when ewes moved from legumes to oats for lambing was also unexpected.
"It was probably due to greater nutritional restriction because these ewes lost more condition, but further studies are needed to assess whether this is a random result, or whether it occurs consistently," she said.
"I also wasn't expecting the lower weight gain from lambs grazing oats, but this may have been due to more limited intake as oats was grazed down or that in August oats was becoming stemmy.
"If lambing had been earlier when oats are higher quality, this may not have occurred."
Dr Robertson said if further funding came along, it was an area where there could be more research.
"Producers graze cereals because they fill the autumn/winter feed gap, but the relative forage availability compared to pastures will vary a lot, so impacts on lamb survival may vary," she said.
"It would be useful to do further trials to better define in what situations lamb survival is increased."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.