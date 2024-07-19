Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Women in Wool industry celebrated at fancy lunch

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
July 19 2024 - 6:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fine wool fashions, a delectable lamb lunch and a call for assistance redeveloping a wool processing sector in Victoria were among the highlights of the day at the Women in Wool lunch held as part of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.