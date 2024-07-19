Women in Wool industry celebrated at fancy lunch

Fine wool fashions, a delectable lamb lunch and a call for assistance redeveloping a wool processing sector in Victoria were among the highlights of the day at the Women in Wool lunch held as part of the Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
The sold out event was hosted by television presenter Catriona Rowntree, who conducted a conversation with business identity Ann Peacock.
The event also included speeches from Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan, Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalfe Bendigo Bank's Head of Social Purpose Sharnie Curnow and media personality Geoff Cox and a parade of wool fashions.
Ms Allan praised the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, saying it was a highlight of her calendar.
Long-time wool advocate Ms Rowntree used the Premier's presence to ask for any assistance possible to renew domestic wool processing within Victoria.
"If you can help us get production of wool back in Victoria... anything you can do... people are desperate for it," she said.
Ms Rowntree said women were clearly the future of the wool industry.
"Something that is very exciting for young people getting involved in the industry is there is such a wonderful pathway and I think something that is really lovely for women is that we know we are a force for change," she said.
"We know that sustainable fashion is the buzzword at the moment and Australian wool is the world's most sustainable fibre and we could not be more proud."
Ms Rowntree said one of the best ways to be an advocate for the wool industry was to wear the fibre as much as possible and to wear local and even international labels that use wool.
"I touched on the fact that our Premier is wearing Cable... I love Cable in Melbourne and I love that subtle marketing that they most recently did with the photos in the High Country," she said.
"They are not just promoting the Australian wool but also they are getting behind local woolgrowers, women who are local woolgrowers.
"I just wanted to touch on that point that the future of the fashion industry is women ... we are very quietly, subtly getting in there and we are making the changes with our back pocket and with our skills and our marketing and promotion.
"I will educate people in the most subtle ways about how we love our animals, we care for the land... we are a generational industry and there is such a bright future for our children in the agricultural industry."
