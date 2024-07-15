AGIC chalks up a quarter of a century

Australia's leading grains event, the Australian Grains Industry Conference, will chalk up its 25th anniversary later this month.
The 25th conference will kick off in Melbourne from July 31 to August 1, with organisers talking up an impressive line-up of international and domestic speakers.
International speakers include respected global grains analysts such as Rory Deverell, managing director at Black-Silo and Masha Belikova, a Black Sea specialist with AgriCensus.
Locally, there will be politicians, such as shadow minister for trade Kevin Hogan and high profile executives like Robert Spurway, chief executive at GrainCorp.
Topics for discussion include drivers in supply - Black Sea market situation, the global geopolitical landscape and modern plant breeding technology.
The event, to be held at the Crown Promenade in Melbourne, has the theme "Every Grain Has A Silver Lining".
"There is a lot happening in the world of grain at present and we think this group of speakers will provide some real insight to those getting along," said Grain Trade Australia chief executive Pat O'Shannassy.
"This year's theme reflects our commitment to exploring the positive impacts, even during challenging times within the grains industry," he said.
"Since AGIC started in 1999, we've had our share of droughts, wet years, and market-access issues, but there are always opportunities for us to learn from each other, and from the insights our speakers bring."
Mr O'Shannassy said organisers were keen to get a full range of attendees from right across the grains supply chain.
"The Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) have sponsored a limited number for special Grower and PhD student tickets, which we are thrilled about, as it gives people a chance to engage with the industry about its future."
For more information and to register, please visit www.ausgrainsconf.com
