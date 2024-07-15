Bird flu: Is a Qld outbreak inevitable and why the risk to cattle is low

Scientists have used genomic sequencing to confirm the bird flu outbreaks in commercial poultry operations in Australia are from three separate H7 strains, none of which are linked to each other and all of which are Australian lineage.
This is important because it means all three of the outbreaks - in Victoria, the Australian Capital Territory and NSW - were likely to have been derived separately from low-pathogenic viruses carried by wild water birds.
That they have all occurred in such a short time period - since May - is unprecedented and scientists can't pin down a definitive reason behind the phenomenon.
It could be something unique occurring in wild bird population dynamics at present, it could be climate change or weather pattern related, or just sheer coincidence, they say.
But what it means is it's not inevitable there will be an incursion in Queensland.
Further, the likelihood of a bird flu "species jumping" event, such as has been the case in the United States where dairy cattle now have a version of avian influenza, remains low.
However, running parallel to the H7 outbreaks in Australia, of course, is preparedness for the H5N1 strain that has now impacted all continents except Australia.
Director of the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness - CSIRO at Geelong, Dr Debbie Eagles, said the risk was now increased given the sheer number of wild birds globally now infected.
This is the strain affecting cattle and humans in the US.
With an outbreak of this strain now confirmed in Antarctica, Australia was at risk from both the north and south.
A key strategy is extensive surveillance of wild bird populations in order to facilitate early warning of the H5 strain's presence in Australia.
Senior research scientist at the ACDP Dr Frank Wong, also a World Organisation for Animal Health expert for avian influenza, said the north should be the focus for this surveillance "because that is where we think the higher risk is for an incursion of exotic strains".
"However, ironically, this poses the most challenges in terms of logistics and coverage because of the remoteness of the north and the large distance to cover in terms of being able to even observe what is happening with wild bird populations," he said.
Australia has had eight outbreaks of the H7 highly-pathogenic avian influenza in poultry since 1976 prior to this year's events.
Dr Wong explained that ducks and geese were natural hosts for all avian influenza strains, where they mostly existed as low pathogenic, causing no signs of disease.
When the virus, particularly the H5 and H7 strains, where introduced into large populations of farmed chicken, a highly pathogenic virus may emerge due to virus mutation, he said.
"The impact is more severe in commercial chicken farms due to way birds are housed, where they are in far more close contact and also they are a nave host population so are more susceptible to infection," he said.
Once a virus turns highly pathogenic, the "attack rate" is rapid.
Dr Eagles said Queensland had previously had H7 cases in poultry but given the movement of birds from impacted southern areas was very quickly and heavily controlled, Queensland was at very low risk.
"Of course, that doesn't mean a new strain won't pop up but three in such a short time frame is already unprecedented," she said.
There is potential for spillover into humans from both H5 and H7 strains.
"That is why it is so important infected properties are locked down and the outbreak eliminated as soon as possible," Dr Wong said.
"And that farmers are highly aware of biosecurity and biosafety risks."
The WHO and other public health agencies still rated infection from avian influenza virus risk to humans as low, he said.
"It's still very much a bird virus," Dr Wong said.
"All infections in humans so far have been from exposure to an infected animal - either birds or, in the US, dairy cattle.
"The virus is not adapted to humans so it is not easily transmitted from human to human.
"The human infections have also been very mild - red eye mostly and in one case mild respiratory symptoms - which highlights again the virus is not adapted to humans."
