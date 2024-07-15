New Holland dealers offering low finance deals to offset interest rates

Rising interest rates and the end of federal government tax incentives has led New Holland dealers to respond with low finance offers across a range of New Holland tractors and construction machinery.
New Holland is expecting sales volumes for 2024 to return to regular yearly figures after record sales in 2023, following the end of the federal government's tax incentives for new farm and construction machinery.
Responding to the changes, New Holland dealerships are offering deals across a wide range of compact and subcompact tractors, low- to mid-horsepower T-Series tractors, and across the New Holland construction range.
Finance offers of 0.49 per cent across the 25-300 horsepower range of tractors and light construction equipment have been extended until July 31.
Gavin Dunstan of De Rosa's Highway Motors in Waroona, Western Australia, said reliance on fodder off the back of a dry year was driving interest in 25hp to 150hp tractors from farmers and contractors.
"The stockpile is gone, and prices have doubled for a round bale of hay, so our farming customers are buying tractor and balers for themselves, while the contractors know they are going to be busy and are upgrading their equipment," he said.
"Our customers need something to handle large round bales and large square bales as small square bales are not going to meet their needs.
"Everyone on five acres is in the market for tractors. Demand for new machines is strong as second hand tractors are still trading at inflated 'COVID prices', and the 0.49pc interest rate makes the new machines attractive to buyers."
On Trac Ag director Peter Russell said farmers in Bathurst, Mudgee and Orange, NSW, were purchasing their own equipment for feed, fodder and silage.
"There's a lot of mixed farming across our region; sheep, cattle, livestock grazing, hay production with horticulture and viticulture in some areas," he said.
"We expect a lot of hay making with our customers conserving fodder during winter.
"We're selling a lot of mid-range 100 to 150HP tractors, as well as skid steers and hay and silage equipment, with the offer.
"It's been a good boost to close the deal, with the rising cost-of-living and tax changes subduing activity a bit.
"While farmers can now only write off $20k there is still an incentive to buy, and New Holland's finance offers mean they can lock in the cost of a new machine for a competitive weekly or monthly repayment period."
Supporting growing demand in hay products, New Holland has both large and round baler product availability ahead of this season.
New Holland's extended finance offers include:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.