Versatile inner Darling Downs aggregation presented to the market | Video

A 828 hectare (2045 acre) inner Darling Downs mixed farming aggregation is on the market, to be sold through an expressions of interest process that closes on August 7.
Located about 20 minutes south east of Millmerran and 100km from Toowoomba, the aggregation comprises of the adjoining properties Du Hallow and Fairfield and the nearby Blissfield.
Du Hallow covers 381ha (941 acres) in four titles and is level to gently sloping brigalow, belah country with areas of box and grey/brown clay soils.
Pastures including Rhodes, digit grass, purple pigeon and creeping blue grass.
There is also about 140ha of cultivation on the mostly arable property.
Water is supplied from an equipped solar powered bore that services three tanks and troughs as well as the garden, four dams and four rainwater tanks.
The well fenced property is divided into seven main paddocks with the rabbit fence on the western side.
The timber cattle yards have a new loading ramp and a crush.
Structural improvements include a 29x9m machinery shed and two 73 tonne Sherwell silos with aerators set on concrete slab.
The comfortable four bedroom brick residence has an office and has an open plan living area, lounge and dining room. The air-conditioned home on concrete piers also has wood heating and an eastern facing verandah with a covered walkway to an adjacent double garage.
Fairfield is 256ha (631 acres) of brigalow, belah country that has previously been cultivated, and now developed with improved pasture.
The well fenced property is divided into seven paddocks plus a holding paddock. The northern boundary is the government maintained rabbit fence. There is about 14ha of oats planted.
There is a set of new portable panel steel cattle yards with a crush and loading ramp.
Water is supplied from six dams and tanks.
Other improvements include a 13x16m machinery shed with an annex, a 12x16m drive-through machinery shed, smaller utility sheds, and a workshop. There is also a sandstone quarry.
The circa-1920 three bedroom homestead has a large deck on two sides with separate screened sun room and is set in an established garden.
Nearby Blissfield is 191ha (473 acres) has about 120ha of ex-cultivation country that has been improved with creeping blue grass.
The new steel cattle yards have a vet crush and a loading ramp.
Water is supplied from three dams, with Rocky Creek forming the southern boundary of the property.
Improvements include a two bedroom home with sleepout and office, a 10x12m lock up shed with a concrete floor and an old double garage.
Marketing agent James Arthur, Ray White Rural, said Du Hallow, Fairfield and Blissfield offered a well-maintained mixed farming opportunity.
"There are multiple residences, extensive water resources, various sheds and livestock handling facilities, and the country is conveniently located south east of Millmerran, just over an hour to Toowoomba," Mr Arthur said.
"This is an opportunity to secure a versatile year round farming enterprise with potential for future development."
Expressions of interest close on August 7, with prior offers considered.
Contact James Arthur, 0438 347 330, or James Croft, 0429 318 646, Ray White Rural, Pittsworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.