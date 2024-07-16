Walk-in walk-out offers weighed up for top KI sheep property

Walk-in walk-out offers will be considered by the sellers of a big Kangaroo Island sheep farm.
A price of $9.5 million has been suggested for Yattarna across 1212 hectares (2995 acres).
At that suggested price, the vendor is looking for around $3172 per acre for their well managed Newland property.
The farm, described as a premier KI holding, is located 54km south-west of Kingscote and 22km south-west of Parndana.
Elders agents said the "highly productive and well managed property" was a credit to the farm family.
The farm is currently carrying 4040 Merino ewes with progeny, 106 Suffolk ewes (with 90 lambs), 100 Merino wether hoggets, 110 rams plus 36 cows with calves.
The property is being offered as a whole across the 1212ha on three contiguous titles with an annual average rainfall of 500mm-550mm.
About 900ha (2224 acres) is under pasture.
Agents say those pastures have a strong fertiliser history and a pasture renovation program has been followed.
About 120ha has been set aside for hay and crops.
Stock water is secured from a system of farm dams.
The vendors said 43 of the dams still had "usable stock water" by the arrival of the late break this season.
Quality fencing is a feature of the holding, agents said.
A north-south raceway connects all 30 paddocks.
Boundary fences are vermin proof and double fenced in sections which have neighbouring stock pressure.
Farm improvements include a four-stand raised curved board shearing shed.
There are quality K-rail sheep yards, cattle yards plus machinery and sundry other shedding.
There are two large farm homesteads on the property, one four-bedroom and the other five-bedroom.
"Offers on a walk-in, walk-out basis would be considered," agents said.
An extensive list of "well-maintained" plant and equipment will be available for buyer consideration.
Yattarna is for sale by expressions of interest closing on Wednesday, August 28.
For more information contact the agents from Elders - Colin Hopkins on 0408 393991 and Julia Smith on 0427 605059.
