Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Farm fatalities for first six months of 2024 almost equal to all of 2023

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
July 15 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In safe hands is the theme of National Farm Safety Week. File picture
In safe hands is the theme of National Farm Safety Week. File picture

There were 30 farm fatalities in the first six months of 2024, almost the same amount as the entire previous year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.