Big water buy from farm investor looking to 're-purpose' vineyards

Agricultural investment firm GoFARM Australia has bought another big parcel of irrigation water.
This time the firm has paid around $38 million for a struggling Riverina vineyard's irrigation licences.
The 547 hectare (1352 acre) vineyard in Ivanhoe Road was sold for just over $2 million in the deal.
The vineyard was offloaded by CK Life Sciences, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The company told investors the property was located in an "inland wine growing region affected by an oversupply of grapes resulting from lower exports, especially to China".
The vines may be pulled out and replaced with almonds, citrus and even canning tomatoes under a new program linked with the Qantas staff superannuation fund.
The vineyard in Ivanhoe Road was said to yield between 11,000 and 13,000 tonnes of grapes annually, predominantly red grape varieties.
It had been leased to Australian Vintage Ltd.
"The disposal enables the company to further de-risk its portfolio of vineyards ...," the Hong Kong exchange was told by CK Life Sciences.
GoFARM has bought the vineyard's water access licences comprising 4050 units of water shares of Murrumbidgee River supplies.
The investment fund has won support for its success in "refurbishing" farms, particularly irrigated farms in northern Victoria and southern NSW.
Farms such as dairies and vineyards are often "repurposed" for broadacre grain and horticulture crops.
GoFARM managing director Liam Lenaghan, who teamed up with Melbourne's Costa family almost a decade ago to start investing in often distressed family farm assets, has notched up about 100 subsequent deals and now has more than $1.1 billion in assets.
GoFARM manages about 88,000ha of land and 94,000 megalitres of water.
The new fund, launched last month, has already secured a "water-rich development asset", but is weighing up a transaction pipeline of further acquisitions worth up to $700m.
In April the $9 billion Qantas Super fund committed $200m to a GoFARM land redevelopment and farming program, including ripping out Murrumbidgee Irrigation Area vineyards to be planted to irrigated almond and citrus trees and developing broadacre tomato crops for canning.
