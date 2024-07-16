Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Rabobank report shows agriculture slowly heading toward autonomous future

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated July 16 2024 - 5:12pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duxton Vineyards has been using the autonomous, multi-functional OXIN tractor in its vineyards at Euston, NSW. Picture by Paula Thompson
Duxton Vineyards has been using the autonomous, multi-functional OXIN tractor in its vineyards at Euston, NSW. Picture by Paula Thompson

Autonomous machines are a potential game changer for farmers, helping to boost productivity, precision and ease of operations and a new RaboResearch report sheds light on the journey towards the successful market introduction of these innovations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.