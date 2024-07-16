Rabobank report shows agriculture slowly heading toward autonomous future

Autonomous machines are a potential game changer for farmers, helping to boost productivity, precision and ease of operations and a new RaboResearch report sheds light on the journey towards the successful market introduction of these innovations.
In Australia, the horticulture sector has been an early adopter of fully autonomous machines.
Examples of these machines in use include Duxton Vineyards implementing the autonomous, multi-function OXIN tractor in its Euston, NSW, vineyards, and Victorian vegetable producers Tripod Farmers who are using Carbon Robotics' AI-guided LaserWeeders.
But the RaboResearch report 'Agtech in focus: Agriculture is driving slowly toward autonomous machines' highlights challenges for wider adoption in the broadacre sector.
"To cultivate significant crop areas, many farmers currently use autosteering system support, but this is only the first step toward autonomous machines," RaboResearch farm inputs analyst Doriana Milenkova said.
"These machines must be capable of stand-alone diagnosis, decision-making, or task performance in changing environments, without a human operator or on-site supervisor."
The journey towards automation in the broadacre sector began in the 1990s with the introduction of navigation systems (GPS), with guidance and autosteering systems marking a major step toward autonomous driving. But wider adoption of positioning technology took more than a decade as the technology became more affordable and reliable.
Despite the transformative potential of autonomous machinery, their broader adoption is tempered by uncertainty about safety regulations. Companies are being tasked with demonstrating the safety of their designs and usage before they can be widely implemented.
Ms Milenkova said farmers also required measurable evidence of the advantages these machines offered.
"Autonomous machines must outperform their conventional counterparts in tasks such as tilling, sowing, plant treatment, and crop harvesting to justify the investment," she said.
"Building understanding and market acceptance among potential users will take time."
The report shows automation allows for faster, more precise operations with reduced resource consumption, including water, fertilisers, crop protection, and energy. This shift not only bolsters operational efficiency but also enhances the sustainability of farming practices.
Autonomous machines, capable of operating without human operators or on-site supervisors, could also help alleviate the burden of labor shortages and improve working conditions on farms.
But several stages of technological developments must be completed before full autonomy is achieved.
Ms Milenkova said while the benefits of autonomous machines were substantial for both farmers and society, their widespread adoption would not occur overnight.
The path to commercialising autonomous machines was also shaped by the need for comprehensive industry standards and legal frameworks.
The current global agtech landscape is fragmented, with various autonomous machines tailored for specific field tasks.
Acquisitions and partnerships offer the industry a way forward and a means to provide more integrated solutions that can be distributed effectively among farmers.
"The number of companies is still growing, and the playing field is very diverse, fragmented, and populated by various types of companies, ranging from startups to major original equipment manufacturers and from specialised to multifunctional," Ms Milenkova said.
Given the currently crowded and competitive playing field, the industry is expected to consolidate once the market matures.
