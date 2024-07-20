Have wheat prices fallen enough?

Global analyst Argus, which monitors bids, offers, and trade prices of physical cargoes of wheat around the world, reports that prices stabilised through last week in other parts of the world.
Export offers of Russian wheat have remained well below other competing origins and so remain the price setters in the global market despite their significantly reduced crop this year.
It should be noted that aggressive offers out of Russia and other areas of the Black Sea are not unusual for this time of year as exporters look to move grain quickly during their harvest.
This trend could be amplified this year given the continued instability in the region and so export traders may want to move the grain ASAP while it's available and they can.
The outcome of aggressive exports now and a reduced crop, is likely to see less wheat available for export from this region later in the year, which may help demand for Australian grain at our harvest.
Abundant grain availability now, and the anticipation of potentially less grain available in future months, is starting to be reflected in international prices.
Argus reports price premiums for wheat delivered in future months.
For example, Russian 12.5 per cent protein wheat for September shipment is offered US$3-5 a tonne (A$5-8/t) over August. French wheat for October-December shipment is offered (e)8/t (A$13/t) over spot.
The "carries" in the physical market are being reflected in futures with Chicago Board of Trade and European MATIF wheat futures trading a 26 US cents a bushel (A$14/t) and (e)9/t (A$14/t) premium for December delivery contracts over September respectively.
Prices are reflecting there is some uncertainty over supply in future months versus current. The market is starting to pay growers to hold grain and sell it in future months.
Argus also reports that growers have become reluctant sellers at current prices across Russia, Ukraine and Europe, which is seeing free-on-board offers from exporters lift to price in this risk.
It's a good example of the impact growers can have on prices of grain. Grower selling behaviours in the major exporting countries around the world can reverberate through global prices.
That's the opportunity for Australian growers. If you're not happy with current grain prices and not a seller currently, you can still impact values by showing market participants the price you are a seller.
Offering your grain for sale at the price you want helps provide price signals to both Australian and international buyers which impacts markets and the price you ultimately receive for your grain.
