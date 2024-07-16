Winter price uplift buoys confidence

The sheepmeat market has continued to climb, with recent gains improving producer sentiment and bringing extra stock to market in some areas.
Bendigo saw further price gains of $10 to $20 per head across most of the yardings.
With 13,400 lambs and 5,160 it was the biggest offering at Bendigo for about a month, with the recent strong prices drawing the numbers, particularly on the sheep side.
With all regular buyers in attendance and strong bidding on the best stock, prices consequently rose even further.
Five pens of heavy export lambs in the 33-36kg range sold above $300 to a top of $309, but most export lambs sold above $260 per head at a ballpark cost of 880c/kg to processors.
The hot spot of the market was lambs in the 24-30kg range which took in supermarket and lead domestic competition, with the crossbreds averaging over 900c/kg, while some of the neatest heavy trades were over above 950c/kg.
Merino lamb prices lifted with the best fed types selling above 800c.
Quality mutton sold to processors for over 500c/kg.
Heading to NSW, numbers of both lamb and sheep eased in Dubbo, with the market firm to dearer as heavy weight drove demand.
The 24 to 26kg range saw prices from $200 to $240 per head, while the 26 to 30kg range sold from $212 to $272 per head, averaging 850c to 875c/kg.
Extra heavy lambs reached $305 per head or 860c/kg.
Even though the mutton on offer was of plainer quality, competition still led to a price lift for $15 to $20 per head.
Wagga Wagga also saw further price hikes driven by tighter supply, both on the day and in markets further south.
Southern processors were once again active, driven to Wagga Wagga in search of trade lambs, while there was little action from feedlots and restockers.
The export market saw numerous sales exceeding $300.
Big heavy lambs saw a $20 jump, selling between $270 and $320 per head, while lambs in the 26-30kg range sold from $230 to $291 per head.
Trade lambs saw gains of $12 to $20, with heavy trade lambs selling at $220 to $248 per head, while the 20 to 24kg weight range ranged from $158 to $220 per head, averaging 876c/kg.
The mutton yarding was of mixed quality, but prices remained up with heavy sheep selling from $130 to $190 per head to average 468c/kg, while trade and light sheep prices rose $10 to $24 to range from $91 to $135 per head, averaging 513c/kg.
At the South Australia Livestock Exchange, the stronger market drove up numbers with 6500 lambs and 2000 sheep on offer.
Trade and processor buyers along with feeders and restockers provided generally good competition.
Light Merino lambs sold to a cheaper trend as trade weight lambs sold marginally dearer with heavier weights easing slightly.
Light lambs ranged from $121 to $145 per head with trade weights going for $162 to $198 per head and heavy weights from $185 to $228 a head.
