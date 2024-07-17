Multimeat and Prolific White sheep deliver 30pc lift in profitability

Results from an 2023 on-farm trial at Bool Lagoon, SA, comparing Prolific White scanning rates against other shedding sheep breeds. Picture supplied

Using prolific genetics is a 'game changer' for prime lamb producers, delivering scanning rates of up to 200 per cent at minimal cost, according to Dr Colin Earl.

Based at Struan in South Australia, Dr Earl has developed two lines of sheep carrying the prolific gene, initially with the South Australian Research and Development Institute, and now under the Multimeat and Prolific Whites stud banner.

He said the Multimeat is designed for breeding prolific, finer-wooled, prime lamb mothers while the Prolific White is a shedding breed, which also contains the high fecundity gene.

"Both Multimeat and Prolific White rams carry the Booroola multiple-birth gene and once passed into ewe progeny, the gene will increase the occurrence of twin and triplet births in those ewes," Dr Earl said.



"The only other prolific gene available in Australia is the GDF9 gene which gives unpredictable results.

"All the research and on-farm trials we've done over the years demonstrate producers can achieve a 60pc increase in scanning rates and a 30pc increase in weaning rate just by making a change to rams carrying the prolific gene.



"In one recent on-farm trial, Multimeat-cross composite ewes scanned 225pc and achieved a lamb marking rate of 173pc, compared with Coopworth composite ewes which scanned at 157pc and marked 131pc."

The development of prolific genetics was prompted by an analysis Dr Earl carried out in his early days of his research on the profitability of prime lamb production systems in Australia.

"The results highlighted the inherently low fecundity of sheep breeds in Australia," Dr Earl said.



"The bottom line is that Australian sheep breeds don't conceive enough lambs and producers are forced to resort to supplementary feeding to increase mating weights and achieve higher scanning rates.

"In other parts of the world farmers have access to genotypes which are much more prolific.

"Analysis by myself and others shows that feeding to increase fecundity is not particularly profitable, you do get extra production, but the costs of doing so outweigh the returns, unless lamb prices are high.

"Prolific genetics consistently provide a 30pc increase in profitability just through being able to conceive extra lambs without the costs of feed supplementation."

Based at Struan in South Australia, Dr Colin Earl has developed two lines of sheep containing the high fecundity gene, the Multimeat prime lamb breed and the Prolific White shedding breed. Picture supplied

MULTIMEAT TRAITS

During the past eight years, Dr Earl has focused on improving the wool quality of the Multimeat to provide producers with a more profitable first-cross ewe alternative.

"I've focused on reducing their wool down to 26 to 27 micron so that when a Multimeat ram is mated to Merino ewes, you can produce first-cross ewes with the gene for fecundity and 23 micron wool," Dr Earl said.

"We've had some of our clients getting 600 cents a kilogram for their crossbred wool as opposed to less than 200c/kg for a traditional first-cross fleece.

"Other important commercial traits we have selected for include a worm egg count of less than -40, eye muscle depth of +1 and high growth rates."

PROLIFIC SHEDDERS

Recognising the increased demand for shedding sheep, Dr Earl has worked hard to establish the Prolific White breed.



"A lot of shedding breeds are marketed as being semi-prolific, but they just aren't, because there were no genotypes with high fecundity in Australia to develop high fecundity shedding sheep," he said.

"Producers need those extra lambs at minimal cost, otherwise shifting to shedders is not any more profitable than running composites.

"It has taken a long time to get the wool off them while keeping the Booroola gene, after a 10 year selection process, I am just starting to market the Prolific White rams now."

Rams are available through a private lease arrangement and have proven they are adaptable to a range of environments with the client base spread throughout SA, Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania, and more recently rams have headed to Goondiwindi in Queensland.

They have also established a strong overseas market with Multimeat embryos sold to countries including China and Brazil, as well as exporting live rams to Russia.

Dr Earl works closely with his ram clients, providing a range of management and reproductive support and knowledge.

"It's important to follow the guidelines around the management of ewe condition score and multiple births," he said.

"These sheep are not for everyone, they are a high-performance breed and you need to know what you are doing with them.

"The key is condition score, you don't want mature ewes any greater than 2.7 at mating, and maintaining weight during mating.



But he said ewe lambs and young ewes need to be in condition score three and gaining weight during joining.