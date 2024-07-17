Farm Online
Heavy lamb prices push to $9 mark amid winter supply crunch

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
July 17 2024 - 1:00pm
Heavy lamb prices have climbed higher still as the winter price rise continues.
Heavy lamb prices have climbed higher still as the winter price rise continues.

Heavy lamb prices have reached over $9 at several saleyards across the country, with the national daily indicator reaching its highest point since December 2021.

Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

