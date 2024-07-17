Heavy lamb prices push to $9 mark amid winter supply crunch

Heavy lamb prices have reached over $9 at several saleyards across the country, with the national daily indicator reaching its highest point since December 2021.
The national heavy lamb indicator was at 881c on Tuesday, continuing to command a premium over trade lamb at 845c.
Tightening supply has driven the rises in the heavy lamb market, with the indicator up 165c in a month and 344c above year ago levels.
Meanwhile sheep and lamb slaughter has eased back as processors enter their scheduled maintenance shutdown periods
Meat & Livestock Australia senior market information analyst Erin Lukey said the lift that had been seen this winter period had been really significant.
"The lift back in 2021 producers were getting 970c/kg at the peak of it," she said.
"So we're still below previous winter peaks from before the oversupply period, but we are coming back to that seasonal pattern, which is coming more into line with what we saw back in 2021 and previously.
"As we get to the tail end of winter and lambing starts and we finish this cycle, the prices, if following this pattern, will come down but it's really good news that we're back in that range."
Ms Lukey said producers able to provide a finished product were being rewarded at the saleyards, with heavy lambs even outperforming the trade lamb category.
"It's an interesting dynamic that we don't see too often," she said.
"I think supply is definitely the biggest driver of that."
"Trade lamb supply can lift or remain flat at the same time as the late season lambs that don't make the heavy weights are turned off in the lighter category."
With the amount of throughput for heavy lamb diverging from the throughput seen for light and trade lambs, prices for heavy lamb have lifted more significantly than other indicators.
Episode 3 market analyst Matt Dalgleish said he believed heavy lamb would continue to run at a premium to trade lambs throughout the winter period.
"I've got trade lamb kind of topping out in winter at about the high 800s," he said.
"I know there have been a few sale yards which have reached about 900s for heavy lamb... some of the other yards of course are a bit softer.
"I think we might see heavy lamb as a national average sneak about 900c, maybe up to 920c to 925c.
"Once we get above there it's getting above where the model maybe says it should be."
Mr Dalgleish said there was probably only another month left of price rise before the market started to top out ahead of the spring flush.
"The big numbers don't tend to come through until November, December in terms of the Victorian flush but in terms of pricing the market tends to peak before those numbers arrive just because people know they're coming," he said.
"There's no need to chase the market when you know there's a whole swag of lambs going to hit the ground in the next month or so."
