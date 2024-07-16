French manufacturer Kuhn receives recognition for hay and forage lines

French manufacturer of hay and forage machinery Kuhn has received two international awards including the Farm Machine of 2024 award at two leading agricultural fairs.
Claiming the distinguished Farm Machine of 2024 award at the renowned Agritechnica 2023 in Hanover, Germany, Kuhn's FC 13460 RA mower-conditioner with swath grouper set new standards in forage harvesting technology.
The FC 13460 RA offers a leap in work output compared to conventional mowing combinations, thanks to its variable working width of 12.4 to 13.4 metres.
"The FC 13460 RA mower-conditioner is designed to enhance efficiency and productivity for farmers worldwide," Kuhn Australia's managing director Bruno Fetiveau said.
"By harnessing new technologies and challenging the standard, KUHN is keeping farmers in the paddock and ahead of the curve through precision innovation."
KUHN's excellence in agricultural machinery was further celebrated at the 43rd edition of the International Agricultural Machinery Fair (FIMA) in February in Zaragoza, Spain.
At the fair, KUHN's GA 8131 CL central delivery rake was recognised for its innovation, taking home the prize for Technical Novelty in the category of 'Driven Machines and Stationery and Mobile Installations'.
The award highlighted the GA 8131 CL's cutting-edge design and advanced features, which contribute to its performance and reliability in the field.
Kuhn's FC 13460 RA mower-conditioner and GA 8131 CL central delivery rake integrate the latest technological advancements providing farmers with the tools they need to maximise productivity and achieve better harvest outcomes.
"Year-on-year we have been honoured to have a product from our core range recognised as Machine of the Year in its category, which is a testament to our dedicated staff and commitment to the agricultural industry," Mr Fetiveau said.
"Challenging the standard and leading farming innovation into the future is something Kuhn Group have prided itself on since its foundation in 1828."
In addition to the GA 8131 CL rake and the FC 13460 RA mower-conditioner, Kuhn's SB 1290 iD large square baler is another notable featured product in Kuhn's hay tools and balers range.
Kuhn's SB 1290 iD large square baler is an 'intelligent-DENSITY' model designed to produce bales (120 x 90cm) with up to 25 per cent higher density in tough, dry straw conditions.
Compared to conventional large square balers, this innovation is powered by its patented Twinpact double plunger system, which increases bale density while preventing high peak loads on the machine.
Beyond increased density, the SB 1290 iD features upgraded bale channel, driveline and transmission components, resulting in significant cost savings for operators. The result is a more profitable baling operation, whether in conventional crop production or in the most demanding environments, such as energy crop and biomass cultivation.
With competitive finance offers available throughout the peak season, Kuhn provides award-winning technology with peace of mind for those looking to keep ahead of the curve and maximise results.
