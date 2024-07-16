Ripper prices from processors start to pull the young cattle market up

Ripper prices for finished cattle are starting to pull prices across other categories up as traders identify improved profit margins and producers in general gain more confidence that a stretch of stability might be setting in.
The price spread between restockers, feeders and processors is now the smallest it has been for a long time. Restockers were last week paying on par with processors.
That compares to a premium of as much as 200 cents a kilogram carcase weight that restockers were paying during the cattle market peaks of recent years.
What it suggests is stability in the market, Meat & Livestock Australia's manager of market information Stephen Bignell said.
He said with supply stronger across all categories except dairy cows, the upward price movement in the market was demand-driven.
"The big jumps in prices are coming from finished cattle on the back of rising demand for manufacturing meat in the United States," Mr Bignell said.
Processor cows are up 56c/kg liveweight on a month ago; dairy cows are up 67c and heavy steers are up 31c.
Mr Bignell said those good prices were seen as a sign of green shoots. They appear to be creating confidence.
"The fact the EYCI (Eastern Young Cattle Indicator) has been operating above the $6 mark when it is still so dry in parts of the south shows that," he said.
Queensland agent Cyril Close, TopX at Roma, said the plateau in the cattle market was desperately needed to enable people to make plans and build up some confidence.
The volatility of recent years, even the extreme high prices, had created plenty of concern, he said.
"At the moment, the meat job here is being driven by southern processors who've been coming up for a month or so now," he said.
"While that is normal for this time of year, there are definitely more of them around."
Victorian agent Leo White, TB White and Sons at Ballarat, said those in southern cattle country that was extremely dry had probably sold off most of the surplus females they had now and while there was not much cutting into breeding herds going on, people were very cautious.
"Some people are sending cattle into NSW on agistment. It's been good to have that opportunity," he said.
"But even where there has been rain, there won't be feed for a long time so there may still be more selling off to come.
"It's a magnificent buying opportunity down here for light cattle at the moment."
MLA's Emily Tan said market reports coming through the National Livestock Reporting Service indicated prime cattle were now in short supply, given the strength of demand from exporters.
A shortage of US supply following years of liquidation is sending demand for imported trim through the roof.
That demand has long been tipped to support upward movement in the cattle market for the second half of 2024, although nothing to do with livestock prices is ever a sure thing.
Mercado's Nick Symon made that point well.
"If yardings continue their gradual decline from the elevated levels seen at the start of the year and processing plants look to keep their levels of capacity, the prices should increase," he said.
"Alternatively, producers looking to cash in on recent price increases may see supply increase and arrest the upward trend."
