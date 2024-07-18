June beef exports continue upward trend

AT the halfway point of the year, 2024 is rewriting Australia's beef production and export norms.
With the addition of June's 106,127 tonnes of beef exports across all destinations, the half-year figure stands at 601,409t, a volume only exceeded once in the past 12 years.
In 2015, 646,000t were exported in H1 but that was against a liquidation-swelled half-year kill of 4.63 million head.
By contrast, only 3.87 million head were slaughtered in H1 2024 (estimated from ABS data and MLA weekly slaughter figures adjusted for data capture shortfall).
What that highlights is the difference between good and bad years in the number of cattle slaughtered per tonne of beef exported. In 2015 it was 7.16 compared to 6.43 so far this year.
Put another way, if the current kill rate continues through the second half of this year, we could expect to see the 2019 export volume high point matched with almost half a million fewer cattle killed.
Looking a little closer at the June export figures it may seem a little odd that volume has decreased from the May figure of 114,000t when weekly kill figures for June compare more than favourably with May.
The ebb and flow of meat from export plants into the domestic market is one reason for month-to-month variation in tonnage to overall export destinations. Over the past few years there have been times when export processors have described the domestic market as their only little ray of sunshine while at other times the sentiment has been "anywhere but domestic".
Another reason for month-to-month variation in tonnage is the number of regular working days in each month.
With Easter falling early this year, March and April each had 20 days while the fall of the calendar gave May 22 or 23 days according to where the public holiday was taken and 19 or 20 days in June again depending on public holidays.
Accordingly, the March, April and June figures are all very close while May is the standout.
On a market-by-market basis, the US is currently the glue that is holding everything together.
At the heart of the US beef dynamic is the years of drought their industry recently suffered, forcing herd numbers down and resulting in lower slaughter numbers of non-fed cattle.
In consequence we have seen the Steiner report tracking week after week the inevitable rise in the price of US domestic lean beef product toward the record levels established last time around under similar circumstances in 2014-2015.
Last week, US domestic 90CL boneless was quoted at US374 cents a pound.
Retail, and a large slice of foodservice end users are beholden to domestic fresh product and have no option other than to pay up. Others who allow imported frozen product in their specifications are in a better position.
Equivalent 90CL boneless product from Australia/New Zealand is currently quoted at around US297c/lb, a very sizeable discount of more than US70 cents.
However, the point is not the extent of the spread between domestic and import price but rather the attractiveness of the import price itself to global suppliers. That, and the strength of the US dollar relative to supplier country currencies are the drivers.
Australia shipped 155,430t of beef into the US in H1 this year, 66,000t or 75pc more than the same period last year. Eleven days into H2, the Department of Agriculture has reported more than 16,000t already shipped for July which, if it keeps going at this rate, will mean more than 40,000t for the month. We last saw that sort of tonnage in 2014/2015.
It seems the attractiveness of the US market is such that everyone wants a slice of the action.
Brazil, which almost singlehandedly filled the 'other countries' 65,005t quota early in the year has not been deterred by the 26.4pc tariff that now applies to its out-of-quota shipments. According to Steiner, Brazil shipped 17,500t in June, a threefold increase on the previous year. Similarly, Uruguay is reported to be shipping volumes well in excess of its 20,000t quota.
Ironically, it seems likely that it is the extent of supply from Australia, New Zealand and South America that is preventing import price moving closer to domestic.
Conversely, domestic might move closer to import values later in the year. Typically, US consumer demand for ground beef slows down after Labor Day (September 2) while domestic cow slaughter tends to improve.
In other markets, Japan continues to build on its gains. Each month this year has bettered the previous year taking the half-year result to 133,900t, an increase of 31,000t or 31pc.
Korea, with its restrictive safeguard provisions, took an expected 16,088t in June, holding its half-year volume within 3pc of last year.
China, on the other hand, has applied the handbrake to its imports from Australia with June's 13,206t the lowest monthly volume this year. Its half-year volume of 89,794t is 9000t or 9pc down on the previous year.
WHILE southern buyers are up in Queensland edging market rates up week by week, their colleagues back home have thrown petrol on the fire this week driving heavy cow prices to a top of 360 cents a kilogram at Wodonga on Tuesday for a category average of 348c/kg. That is 40c/kg up in one hit and works out at around 680c/kg DW equivalent on the ground.
While the upward trend started three weeks ago, it moved up a gear at Wagga on Monday as processors scrambled to get a share of the 600 cows on offer. This sparked a 24c/kg rise to a top of 339c/kg and a strong 320c/kg average for the score 4 heavyweights. That set the bar at 630c/kg DW equivalent, but Wodonga blew through that in pen lots.
By comparison, the best heavy cows at Dalby last week made a little over 300c/kg and averaged 285c/kg.
This will likely result in some spirited bidding at Roma and Dalby this week and make it even harder for livestock managers to fill kill schedules in what is traditionally the tightest time of the year to source cattle.
