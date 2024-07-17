Farm Online
Plant based meats narrow the price gap and defy the overseas decline trend

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
July 17 2024 - 2:00pm
The price premium for plant based versions of popular meat items in supermarkets, over there conventional counterparts, is narrowing, according to the latest research from Food Frontier.
Rising beef and lamb retail prices may have given plant-based meats a leg-up, with sales in Australia growing over the past few years, unlike the more mature markets such as the United States and Europe where uptake has stalled.

Rising beef and lamb retail prices may have given plant-based meats a leg-up, with sales in Australia growing over the past few years, unlike the more mature markets such as the United States and Europe where uptake has stalled.

