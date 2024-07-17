Plant based meats narrow the price gap and defy the overseas decline trend

Rising beef and lamb retail prices may have given plant-based meats a leg-up, with sales in Australia growing over the past few years, unlike the more mature markets such as the United States and Europe where uptake has stalled.
Plant-based protein is getting closer to reaching price parity with animal protein, with some formats now costing only a few cents more per kilogram.
And it is certainly price, along with taste, that the sector has been urged to focus on if it is to survive.
The latest State of the Industry Report from alternative protein advocacy body Food Frontier shows between 2020 and 2023 plant based meat sales increased 47 per cent, with sales adding up to $272.5 million last year.
That growth was driven by increased demand from food service, which grew from $31m in FY20 to $123.6m in FY23.
In retail sales, there has been a contraction of 1pc year-on-year since FY20, head of research strategy at Food Frontier Klara Kalocsay said.
"A 1pc contraction in retail sales is a much stronger result than what we've seen in other markets such as the US which lodged a 12pc decline," she said.
"What this demonstrates is that the Australian industry is charting its own course.
"Despite the sensationalist headlines that plant based meat is in decline, that's really not the case. The media is focussing on just one particular company's results or the US market."
While Europe and the US are entering a period of consolidation, newer global markets like Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia are still experiencing growth.
In Australia, the per capita spend on plant based meat has risen from $8.40 to $10.20 from FY20 to FY23.
Annual per capita consumption has lifted 28pc.
Still, consumer uptake is below expectations and the biggest takeaways from this report, according to Ms Kalocsay, are that taste and texture need to improve.
Indeed, the report said in the US the higher price point compared to conventional meat, coupled with products not meeting consumer expectations for taste and texture, had reduced repeat purchase and led to a period of consolidation for the category.
Other takeaways for the sector from the report included priortising convenience formats and focusing on health and nutrition, along with improved consumer messaging.
Ms Kalocsay said one of the key nutritional benefits of plant based meat that was currently under-utilised was fibre.
She also said there were opportunities to be had in blending with animal meat and in hybrid products - that is mixed with cultivated meat.
Food Frontier has also suggested there is an opportunity for retailers "to demonstrate market leadership and follow the example of European counterparts in taking a deliberate strategy to reduce the price of plant-based meat products to aid in consumer uptake".
And Ms Kalocsay called on retailers to ensure they continue to arrange plant based products in the same aisle as conventional meats.
"Multiple studies from both the US and UK show that doing this - not mixed in but next to and close to - increases the uptake of plant based with no impact on the sales of conventional meat," she said.
Both those suggestions are likely to be met with heavy opposition from the beef industry, which has expressed concern about consumers being misled and the plant based industry riding on the coat tails of the extensive marketing investment they've made.
Interestingly, however, for the farming industry - agriculture is the largest indirect economic beneficiary of the plant based meat industry in Australia, the report showed.
Agriculture received a 21pc share of the total value added and a 32pc of total jobs in FY23.
By 2033, Deloitte Access Economics predicts these values could be worth $96m and create 1,137 jobs with scope to increase further if agricultural potential was realised through increased domestic processing infrastructure.
The most used plant protein ingredients in plant based meats, both in Australia and globally, are soy, wheat and pea.
Australian companies largely rely on imports, although Ms Kalocsay says research for the report showed they all wanted to increase their support for Australian agriculture but were limited by supply and price.
There are 22 Australian businesses in the plant based meat industry, producing products under 28 brands.
Australian-made products averaged $24.99 per kilogram and imported products $28.71 per kilogram last year.
Only 63pc of the product on shelves in Australia is made by Australian brands.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.