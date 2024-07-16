Tough talkin' can help in rural mental health battle, just ask these blokes

For years, the definition of tough in rural Australia was tied to physical strength and stoic acceptance of the circumstances at hand.
However, mental health specialists Mike Rolls and Ben Pettingill, Real Life Resilience, want to rework the narrative on what toughness means in a modern context.
Speaking during a FarmSafe week event in Horsham, the duo said there was a need to improve mental health outcomes in rural areas.
"You can see rural and regional areas are over represented in suicide statistics and that needs to change," Mr Rolls said.
"We passionately believe communication is the key here and want to tell farmers that it's not remaining silent and quietly bearing things that's tough, it is talking that is tough."
This attitude is behind the pair's Talkin' Tough podcast, which talks with people and how they have overcome adversity.
The topic is one the duo, who cheekily nickname themselves "Legless and Blind" are eminently qualified to discuss, both suffering severe hardship during their teen years.
After a bout of Meningococcal Septicemia Mr Rolls was just hours away from death and ended up an amputee while Mr Pettingill lost 98 per cent of his vision overnight aged 16 due to a rare genetic condition.
Mr Rolls said a key challenge was for people to truly listen and to have the hard conversations with their friends and family.
"When asked how you're going, the response is almost always an autopilot 'good thanks', we're challenging people to ask again and to check how people are really going."
Mr Pettingill said his own personal experience had showed him that people often put on a front.
"After I became blind I always put on a cheerful front, told people things were going well, but really they weren't."
"I can thank my Dad who sat down with me one time and asked two or three times, 'how are you really going' and I broke down, and it was as if a weight was lifted off my shoulders, all because someone wasn't afraid to ask and took the time to listen."
Mr Rolls said sometimes tough decisions and conversations were needed to improve things.
"At first I had one leg amputated below the knee and kept the other one, but there was constant pain and a bone infection meant it wasn't healing properly and was always getting sick with other things as I was so run down fighting the infection."
"I chatted to some specialists and eventually came to the conclusion that I was ignoring the possibilities of what could happen by hanging onto something, in this case my foot, which did not really change anything."
"After it was amputated and I was pain-free I began to realise what was possible, and all this came about from being able to make the tough decisions and have the tough conversations."
National Farmers Federation (NFF) president David Jochinke also spoke at the event.
He said farmers needed to take mental health seriously and urged them to check in on each other in a meaningful way.
"Good is not an answer, if you notice something is not quite right then make sure you really check in, there's so much pressure in our jobs, but there is also the support out there, people sometimes just need to take those first steps towards finding it."
Mr Rolls said people also needed to be clear headed about what they could and couldn't change.
"You take the saying 'it is what it is', and that can be a positive or a negative depending on the context."
"If you are using that to accept a situation that you can't change, then that is a great response, but if it is a situation you can change, you can be delaying making those positive changes just by not recognising that you do have choices."
