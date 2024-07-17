Skilled labour requirements amps up grain sector worker shortages

The grains sector is experiencing the same worker shortage afflicting the agriculture sector as a whole, along with a subset of unique circumstances in terms of worker skills required to unpack as well.
GrainGrowers recently conducted a survey of grains businesses and found there were worker shortages across a mix of employer needs, including both permanent and casual staff.
Chief executive at GrainGrowers Shona Gawel said some of the attraction issues were common to those found across the agriculture sector as a whole, in particular regarding seasonal workers, but said there were also a large number of permanent positions that could not be filled.
There are also demands on the temporary workforce to have higher skill levels than those required in other ag sectors, due to the value of the machinery they will be operating.
Overall, the GrainGrowers survey found farm businesses were looking for a mix of permanent and short-term staff.
According to the GrainGrowers data, of those growers seeking workers, the major job vacancy was for general farm workers, with 77pc of respondents advertising for grain farm workers, yet only 47pc successfully filled the position.
In terms of seasonal labour, for the position of tractor / harvester operators, 45pc of growers advertised, while 58pc successfully filled the position.
The third most sought after employee category was truck drivers, with 31pc of growers advertising for the role and 45pc successfully filling the position.
The peculiarities of work in the grains industry mean that compared to other ag sectors there is more skilled or semi-skilled work and less manual or lower skilled work that could be easily taught in a short period of training.
The operator of a leading contract harvesting business said it was possible to attract staff into the roles required but said his company had the advantage of long-term relationships that made it easier to find workers.
Chris Bartlett, Bartlett Brothers Harvesting, based in Victoria's Wimmera but servicing areas from southern Queensland to Victoria, said while attracting grains industry staff could be difficult his business had a number of strong links which helped provide the workforce required.
"We get some returning workers each year and we get a lot of overseas staff," Mr Bartlett said.
However, he said the international staff were not backpackers with little experience in agriculture.
"We have some pretty big equipment that people need to be able to handle so we need people with some sort of experience," he said.
"What we mostly see is that through our networks of people overseas that have worked for us before they put people in touch with us, it's all via word of mouth and we end up with people passionate about the agriculture sector and with a background operating machinery, even if it is not necessarily as big as what we see here."
Ms Gawel said access to international labour would continue to be important, particularly to fill short-term labour gaps.
She said the survey indicated that nationally one in five respondents were looking overseas for workers, with an even higher proportion, 35pc, from Western Australian farms.
The report highlights a diversity of countries with similar cropping supply chains and workforce skills, with Germany, the United Kingdom, France, New Zealand, and Denmark listed as the top five countries of origin for overseas workers.
"The results show the need for tailored solutions for different cropping regions and the opportunity to establish accessible migration pathways to assist how the grains industry can access international labour."
Mr Bartlett said the proposed changes to the 88 day backpacker visa regulations would impact rural Australia, although not necessarily his own business.
There are proposed changes to foreign worker laws, which could see backpackers not required to do a stint in rural Australia to extend their visas.
"I can see it will probably have a big impact for other ag industries but the workers we are getting are people with an interest in agriculture so they would be coming to rural areas regardless of whether they had to or not."
"On the other hand for many other agricultural sectors, not to mention businesses like country pubs, the backpackers have been really critical in keeping things going."
He said there were issues for others looking to get workers without the contacts his business had.
"Farmers locally can struggle at both ends, whether they are looking for a full time worker or whether they are looking just to get someone over sowing or harvesting time."
"The machinery is pretty high value and there is a lot of technology involved so you definitely need to get the right person, whereas in other parts of agriculture you can probably afford to do more on the job training."
