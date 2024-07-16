Southern Basin buybacks begin: Who will be selling?

The Commonwealth can expect no shortage of offers to buy Southern Murray-Darling Basin water entitlements after the second round of the federal government's voluntary buybacks opened for tender this week.
The majority of hopeful sellers will be family farmers in a tender process seeking to extract entitlements mainly from private diverters, according to Ruralco Water general manager Phil Grahame.
Mr Grahame, who started water brokering in 2008, said a range of licence holders had been seeking preliminary advice after the government announced it wanted to buy shares from within the New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria Murray catchments, the lower part of the Murrumbidgee catchment and Victoria's Ovens catchment.
"The first main category are farmers, and overwhelmingly winegrape growers, under financial strain who need to pay down debt," he said.
"Individual growers in other sectors will also be interested for various reasons, such as they have bought the property next door and overextended themselves into debt.
"That group would still need a premium from the Commonwealth or otherwise they will just sell in the normal market and get their money significantly quicker.
"Another significant group are retired farmers who have sold their land in years gone by but held their water."
The Approach to Market documents released on Monday show that the Commonwealth will only consider licences of 10 megalitres or more, while it is expected most volumes offered will be from about 80ML to 300ML.
The unknown is how many retiring farmers will seek to cash in their chips to create a cash superannuation fund, or how many are looking to exit the industry after several years of extreme weather events and the looming challenges of climate change.
Mr Grahame said both categories had also indicated a strong interest in the tender process and he also expects high net-worth private investors who purchased water rights to take advantage of any premium on offer.
He said a "reasonable" number of family or corporate farms with excess entitlements to what they need for their operations will also look to put the capital elsewhere for a better rate of return.
However, Mr Grahame said it is less likely that corporate sellers will use the buybacks to get out of agriculture given there is generally "less distress" in the market now than when the last open tender process was held 15 years ago.
But some agri-corporates will use it as a business tool, particularly in the next round of buybacks targeting irrigators and corporate water holders.
He said some operations, for example, would look to release capital by selling their entitlements for a potential premium to the government and then have the "choice and flexibility" of securing the water they need each year by buying temporary water in the spot market.
"Some corporates might also look at it as an opportunity for rebalancing of their portfolio of water, so they might choose to sell some entitlement types to the Commonwealth at a premium and then use that capital to buy back entitlement types in a different zone or a different valley," he said.
The ATM process means that the price nominated by licence holders when tenders close on September 11 is locked in until the process is decided as the documents stipulate there will be no negotiations or counteroffers.
The situation has the potential for desperate growers to tender an amount closer to market value and miss out on a potential premium paid to a neighbour in less of a rush to offload entitlements.
"There are buyers in the markets now and growers can sell water and get contracts in a couple weeks and settlement in six to eight weeks," Mr Grahame said.
"Rather than participating in this process where the outcome is unknown and they will not know for potentially four or five months if it is accepted or not.
"Then, even if it is accepted, there will be no exchange of contracts until the early part of next year. It is a long time to wait, you would only wait that time and go through the uncertainty if there was a potential premium on offer."
The federal government wants to use this round of buybacks to purchase 70 gigalitres of water rights, or 70 per cent of its 100GL 2024/25 target.
The Restoring Our Rivers reforms, negotiated with the Greens and cross bench late last year, revamped the Murray-Darling Basin Plan to return 450GL a year of environmental flows to the nation's largest river network by 2027.
The government said it intends to do this with a mix of buybacks, water-saving infrastructure and constraints but has not disclosed the expected cost. However, ACM Agri believes hundreds of millions of dollars have been set aside to make the purchases.
There are several purpose-built irrigation networks that divert water from the river through connected channels to customers within the targeted catchments.
Meanwhile, the ATM documents states an interest in purchasing an opportunistic and insecure class of licence called 'Lowbidgee Supplementary', which means owners can only access the allocation at certain times, such as period of high flows.
The class is cheaper which means that a large chunk may be taken from the one area if offered for tender.
The ratios of entitlements secured and long-term yield equivalent will dictate the overall price paid by the Commonwealth, with Lowbidgee currently going for $800 - $1000ML, while NSW Murray high security could be up to $10,000ML.
While Mr Grahame is confident the 100GL will be reached, the 450GL is "a lot" of water and the Commonwealth will likely have to creep up the ladder of price to extract that volume from the market.
"Everyone is hopeful the states will put forward projects and there will be a large component of the shortfall met by savings from infrastructure works and that means less buybacks," he said.
