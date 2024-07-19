Will it be an unholy union for agriculture?

Farm leaders have raised concerns about "a straight-up union power grab" since Labor's new workplace and industrial relations rules were flagged in 2022.
The Closing Loopholes Bill received Royal Assent earlier this year but the actual story of how the rollout will impact businesses will be unwritten until the suite of changes become fully operational on August 26.
But, in trying to fix workplace or industrial problems it perceived inherent within big business, a problem is that the government has said all businesses will fall under the legislation.
'Same work, same pay' rules, the right for employees to disconnect outside of work hours (to begin in August 2025 for small businesses), union right of entry powers and increased union delegates' rights, changes to the definition of things like casual employment and mandatory pathways to permanent employment and new minimum standards for gig economy truck drivers, to mention a few, has an industry like agriculture, that is not union dominated, feeling nervous.
The reams of additional regulatory and compliance red tape that comes with Closing The Loopholes Part 2, that might be a blip for corporations with an office full of clerks, has just made farm businesses, the vast majority of which are family-operated, angry.
Meanwhile, the CFMEU this week became engulfed in a national scandal of its own creation amid allegations it has been infiltrated by underworld figures, taken kickbacks and employed stand-over tactics at worksites.
That disgraced former Victorian leader John Setka is a stereotypical union thug from central casting does not help make agribusinesses wonder just who will wander through the front door.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton has made the future of the CFMEU an election issue by pledging to deregister the union if he wins office, as well as re-establishing the construction industry watchdog scrapped by Labor when it entered government.
The situation has clearly created a massive problem for federal Labor which cut ties with the union on Thursday by indefinitely suspending affiliations between the construction division and NSW, Victorian, South Australian and Tasmanian branches of the party.
It also announced it would not be accepting political donations or fees from the division.
The machinery of government running on the fuel of political donations has clouded Australia's democratic electoral process for many years.
Those peddling society's vices, including tobacco, alcohol and gambling organisations, have been mainstays of donation declaration registers since they were introduced.
So have the big banks, big mining, big supermarkets and other big multinationals.
But questions around what exactly trade unions get for all the cash it hands to Labor are also left hanging.
The raw data shows union membership has been slipping across the board as its business model becomes more and more incompatible with the mobile modern workforce with every passing day.
Unions needed new hunting grounds and the tentacles of these membership organisations reach deep into the Albanese government, indeed several Ministers are former union leaders, and unions have been invited to sit on committees and working groups with industry leaders where the former never were before.
The Australian Workers' Union has by far the greatest presence established across the farming sector but this is set to expand.
Meanwhile, historian Nigel Austin, who penned the definitive history of Australia's live export trade, said it had a battle with trade unions in the 1970s and 1980s who wanted to ban live exports in an effort to boost jobs for meat workers.
"The unions and the Australian Labor Party tried everything to stop the trade, but ultimately, they were outflanked by the National Farmers Federation," Mr Austin said.
"The unions were forced to accept the right of producers to a free market system, but the defeat rankled and coincided with a rise in animal activism, often from the left side of politics."
The Albanese government has an obvious tendency to throw changes and legislation at people and then embark on the consultation and negotiation to knock off the worst of the rough edges.
Its changes to EPBC laws, Murray-Darling water buybacks and the biosecurity protection levy sit comfortably alongside its industrial relations changes for that reason.
Ultimately, the IR and workplace changes may turn out not to be a wild imposition on agriculture.
And other things, like tough new prohibition measures introduced on July 1 giving government powers to stop employers caught engaging in serious, deliberate or repeated forms of non-compliance from hiring the visas holders, have been welcomed.
Both isolated and endemic exploitation of migrant workers have blighted the industry for years, including stolen wages and passports, extreme charges for food and lodgings, being tormented with empty promises of permanent residency, and, in some cases, physical and sexual abuse.
But since the union movement's dirty laundry was dragged out to view earlier this week, the acid is now on the government to ensure there are no negative impacts on businesses who did not covet or invite the changes.
John Setka drew this line in the sand.
Small business owners cannot afford Labor to simply say "she'll be right" as they have fallen into the habit of doing when things can clearly go as spectacularly wrong as they have with the CFMEU.
