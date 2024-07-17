Collapse of Incitec Pivot sale to foreign interests a 'positive' for farmers

Grain Producers Australia believes the collapse of negotiations where Incitec Pivot Ltd (IPL) intended to sell its fertiliser business to foreign interests was "a positive for all growers".
The comments follow long-running negotiations between IPL and Indonesian state-owned fertiliser manufacturer PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur (PKT) regarding the sale of IPL's fertiliser arm being called off.
GPA Chair Barry Large said growers relied on IPL, as one of Australia's largest fertiliser manufacturers and distributors, to supply phosphate and urea to farmers across the country.
"Keeping any production and ownership with local interests was a concern in this case as there was potential for a foreign-owned entity to prioritise overseas markets and send supply to their country of origin, rather than supporting local producers," he said.
"These potentially reduced volumes locally would ultimately impact local prices and put unnecessary added pressure on the already tight profit margins growers have to navigate."
The organistion had continually raised concerns over the proposed sale since it became public 12 months ago.
Australian agriculture's increasingly heavy dependence on offshore suppliers of everything from fertiliser to crop protection chemicals, fuel and farm equipment has producers and distributors jittery about being too vulnerable to global supply chain volatility and disruption.
Fertiliser Australia executive manager Stephen Annels said in a recent Agriculture and Land Sectoral Plan submission that manufacturing of fertiliser in Australia had struggled to compete with imports, "partly due to our regulatory environment, gas price policy and partly due to less efficient infrastructure."
The closure of Incitec Pivot's gas-hungry Brisbane urea plant 18 months ago left Australia with minimal local fertiliser manufacturing capacity and particularly reliant on imported nitrogen.
There are several proposed urea plants being developed in Australia, two in Western Australia and one in South Australia. All three are looking at using natural gas to produce ammonia and then capturing the carbon dioxide and securely storing the excess carbon dioxide back in the ground.
However, global fertiliser stocks appear to be rebuilding after a period of extreme shortages and price hikes caused by Covid-era and geopolitical supply chain disruptions.
Meanwhile, IPL released a statement last Wednesday saying that it had made the decision after considering how to maximise value for shareholders after close to a year's worth of negotiations with the Indonesian business.
Shares in the iconic Australian fertiliser business had a roller-coaster ride after the news became public.
IPL chief executive Mauro Neves said the company would now commence a previously announced on-market share buyback program of up to $900 million.
The company's Dyno Nobel explosives arm and the Incitec Pivot Fertilisers (IPF) businesses will continue to be run separately.
Mr Neves said the focus at IPF would continue to be to deliver on its strategy of providing value-add fertilisers and soil health services that increase productivity for agricultural customers.
IPF is one of the country's major suppliers of key agricultural fertilisers.
Mr Neves said the company did not think a deal with PKT could be conducted quickly enough.
"We have determined we are unlikely to achieve this outcome with PKT in an acceptable timeframe," he said.
The separation of the two arms of the business will continue, however Mr Neves said the priority was the buyback program and did not rule out separating the two business structures in the future.
Meanwhile, a survey by independent market research company Roy Morgan has found the majority of farmers rate economic conditions as the single biggest challenge they are facing, with government policy in second place.
