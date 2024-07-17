Farmers have been reducing beef emissions for years, says US scientist

Australian farmers have been reducing their beef herd's methane emissions for years, according to a US scientist.
C-Lock chief scientist Dr Meredith Harrison, South Dakota, said farmers had been selecting for low methane emissions intensity beef for decades.
She said beef producers needed to be better at telling that story.
"That's the story that we really need to tell," she quipped.
"We've been improving emissions intensity for the last 50 years I would say, since we've really started selecting on dry matter intake and some of those performance tests."
Dr Harrison spoke with Stock & Land at the Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production (AAAP) and Australia Association of Animal Sciences (AAAS) congress 2024 on Thursday.
C-Lock used science and engineering to monitor, analyse, and control cattle biological parameters and measure methane emissions in beef production.
Dr Harrison presented her research to congress attendees on how best to develop sustainable beef production selection metrics.
She said any time farmers had improved feed conversion rates or average daily gain in cattle, they had likely also been reducing their herd's methane emissions intensity.
"There's a lot of work to be done to prove that because we haven't been monitoring," she said.
"That's why it's hard to tell that story."
During her presentation, Dr Harrison compared how some countries, such as Ireland, looked at methane emissions reductions in overall terms, while countries such as Australia looked at reductions in methane emissions 'intensity'.
Emissions intensity focused on how farmers can reduce the level of emissions created when producing one kilogram of meat for example, or one litre of milk.
Overall emissions looked at the total amount of methane emissions created by the farm.
Whether they used one metric or the other, Dr Harrison said farmers would be rewarded in the supply chain for reductions, depending on how they compared to everyone else.
"First, the key is to have that benchmark and then if they could show that they have 20 per cent less methane than the average," she said.
"That's where the opportunities for farmers are."
Dr Harrison also insisted that grain-fed beef or beef from feedlots was more sustainable than grass-fed beef on pasture.
"When it comes to how much methane is produced on a totally forage based diet versus a high concentrate diet, high concentrate is going to produce considerably less methane," she said.
"Personally, I do think animals that are reared in a traditional feedlot system are more sustainable due to the fact that they're going to be a lot younger at harvest, due to the fact that they're just emitting less from the diet.
"Also, it provides an opportunity to easily implement a feed additive which I think can also make it more sustainable in a lot of ways."
However, she said there still needed to be a "huge" focus on the grazing sector in beef production.
"Our cow herd is always grazing, even in the US, and that's where an animal is going to spend 80pc of its life before it gets to the feedlot sector," she said.
Dr Harrison said most US cattle spent their early life at grass and then just 120-180 days in a feedlot.
She said therefore, farmers needed to work on reducing emissions for both.
"So, I think the combination sector is still what we have in the US."
Pretty heavily in early life and then they just spend 120-180 days in feedlots.
"Doing a life cycle assessment is really how that comparison should be done but on a per animal basis, grass-fed beef is definitely going to have more of an emissions footprint," she said.
