Australian dairy industry leading the way for genetic gain, says DataGene

The Australian dairy industry is leading the way for genetic gain, according to DataGene chief executive Matthew Shaffer.
Mr Shaffer said the industry was set to reduce the methane emission intensity of the Australian dairy herd through breeding alone by about 7-8 per cent in the next 30 years.
He said selecting low-methane intensity bulls - bulls whose offspring produced more milk while emitting less methane - was the way forward for the national herd.
Scientists elsewhere have said the beef herd could improve its overall genetic merit by a cumulative 1pc year-on-year if the right bulls were selected for breeding.
"We'd be a little bit higher than that," Mr Shaffer said on the dairy industry's projections.
Low methane emissions intensity was a trait qualified under the dairy sector's new Sustainability Index.
He said there was "quite a range" between the methane emissions intensity of two very similar black-and-white Holstein cows.
"There's a lot of genetic variation in methane emissions and by using the index you can reduce that even further," he said.
"Our main index, the Balanced Performance Index (BPI), also reduces methane intensity but the Sustainability Index will actually fast track that."
Mr Shaffer said eventually, the sustainability index would be incorporated into the main BPI index because it was "the way the whole industry has to go".
"I'm not sure where that balance of social licence and financial return is and I think we have to keep abreast of that to keep talking about it," he said.
"My view would be that sustainability has always been an issue for farmers."
He said Australia was now ahead of the international average of genetic gain, across North America, Europe and Oceania.
He said the next 10 years was "looking equally as good" for dairy herd genetic improvements in animal welfare, productivity and sustainability.
"I think genetics is cumulative so you just keep building," he said.
"That's where the power of genetics comes in.
"It's that as we improve every generation, it just keeps growing.
"It's the gift that keeps giving.
"We just keep improving a range of things.
"We used to focus on production and have production improvements.
"Now we're looking at animal health as being important.
"All of that contributes to that economic gain."
He said the next step for the dairy industry's genetic advancement was to genomically test more cows, alongside bulls.
He said this would give Australian producers a competitive edge.
