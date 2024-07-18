Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Australian dairy industry leading the way for genetic gain, says DataGene

BM
By Barry Murphy
July 18 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DataGene chief executive Matthew Shaffer at the Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production and Australia Association of Animal Sciences joint congress in Melbourne. Picture by Barry Murphy
DataGene chief executive Matthew Shaffer at the Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production and Australia Association of Animal Sciences joint congress in Melbourne. Picture by Barry Murphy

The Australian dairy industry is leading the way for genetic gain, according to DataGene chief executive Matthew Shaffer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.