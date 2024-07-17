New boss Michael Crowley outlines MLA future at Rural Press Club | Photos

New Meat and Livestock managing director Michael Crowley has outlined some his plans for the producer-owned company at the Rural Press Club of Queensland on Wednesday.
Mr Crowley, who took up the role at the end of May, said marketing and research and development organisation was focused on the industry's 49,500 cattle, sheep and goat producers.
Mr Crowley said he was particularly keen to see the current pricing system for red meat shift from the current averaging system, to a model based on payments for quality.
"It will send an even stronger message to producers they will be paid for better quality livestock," Mr Crowley said.
"There is nothing like money as an incentive to drive positive change."
Mr Crowley also said the industry's push to be carbon neutral had delivered significant advances in research that were unlikely to have been achieved if the CN30 goal had not been set.
Those initiatives were also helping to produce more efficient production systems as well as more efficient cattle.
"That research is moving the industry forward," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.