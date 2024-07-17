Farm Online
Labor: 11,955 farms in Coalition's nuclear fallout zones

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated July 18 2024 - 11:10am, first published 6:30am
Labor claims more than 11,000 farms are located within an 80-kilometre radius of the Coalition's selected nuclear reactor sites. Picture supplied.
Debate over the Coalition's nuclear energy proposal has now shifted to the farm gate with Labor warning that more than 11,000 farms would be at risk of radiation following an accident, while the issue of nuclear reactors on arable land will be discussed on the sidelines of a meeting of Agriculture Ministers in Brisbane on Thursday.

JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

