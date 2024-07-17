Labor: 11,955 farms in Coalition's nuclear fallout zones

Debate over the Coalition's nuclear energy proposal has now shifted to the farm gate with Labor warning that more than 11,000 farms would be at risk of radiation following an accident, while the issue of nuclear reactors on arable land will be discussed on the sidelines of a meeting of Agriculture Ministers in Brisbane on Thursday.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton recently announced that the Coalition would build seven nuclear sites, most in prime livestock, dairy, grain and vegetable production areas, around Australia on decommissioned coal-fired power stations as an alternative to the government's renewables agenda.
Meanwhile, a keystone of the protective action strategy for nuclear sites in the United States includes two emergency planning zones.
The first is a plume exposure pathway extending 16 kilometres around the reactor site where actions include sheltering, evacuation and ingesting potassium iodide pills.
The second is an ingestion exposure pathway extending about 80kms around the reactor site where people could be indirectly exposed to radiation by eating or drinking contaminated food, milk and water.
Analysis of Australian Bureau of Statistics and local government data by the Parliamentary Library, and supplied by the federal government, found 11,955 farms are located within an 80-kilometre radius of the Coalition's selected sites.
Guidelines endorsed by the independent U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and adopted by states including Alabama, Minnesota, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri and Florida advise farmers, processors and distributors on how to protect their food supply in the event of a nuclear accident.
According to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security guidelines, if an emergency results in a release of radioactive material to the environment, recommended actions to prevent or lessen the potential for contamination of food and animal feeds range from removing animals from pastures to avoid fallout and providing them with stored feed and protected water to restricting or withholding shipments of agricultural and dairy products from the affected areas to processors or markets.
"Radioactive contamination of milk or food products in an affected area can occur during processing or during transportation," the guidelines read.
"This can result from exposure to radioactive materials on the ground, in the air and from contact with contaminated products."
While reducing contamination at processing would also include washing, peeling or shelling products to eliminate surface contamination, and freezing, drying or storing processed products to allow for decay of radioactivity.
Specific instructions would be provided to farmers via local emergency broadcast radio stations or official news releases.
A later concern would be the possible contamination of vegetables, grains, fruits and nuts, "the time approximately prior to or during harvest is the most critical period".
"An additional concern would be the possible impact of the contamination on livestock and poultry. Pasture, feed and water sources, as well as meat and poultry products, will be sampled and analysed to ensure that the meat and poultry products are safe to eat," it reads.
Following the emergency, officials sample air, water, soil, crops and animal products from a farm and provide instructions to decontaminate animals, food and property if necessary and determine if "condemnation and disposal" are appropriate.
Agriculture minister Murray Watt called on the Coalition to explain whether similar protocols would be placed on Australian farmers, processors and distributors within 80kms of a reactor.
"Based on international practice, farmers would need to take expensive steps during a nuclear leak and would need to inform their customers that they operate within the fallout zone," he said.
"Its bizarre that the Nationals and Liberals are putting at risk our prime agricultural land like this, especially without the decency to explain it to farmers and consumers how they would mitigate all the potential impacts."
Mr Watt asked Mr Dutton to also explain how he would prevent leaks that have occurred overseas, how he would manage them if they did occur and how he would compensate affected farmers.
The government has provided ACM Agri of a breakdown of how many farms are within 80km of each proposed nuclear site.
Collie (WA): Approximately 1,150 agricultural establishments. Major agricultural products include beef cattle, milk, lamb, barley, and carrots.
Callide (Qld): Approx. 1,040. Beef cattle, cotton, vegetables, wheat, and herbs.
Hunter (NSW): Approx. 1,650. Beef cattle, milk, chicken (meat), eggs, and hay.
Latrobe Valley (VIC): Approx. 4,175. Milk, beef cattle, vegetables, applies, and strawberries.
Mt Piper (NSW): Approx. 1,280. Beef cattle, cultivated turf, lamb, mushrooms, and other vegetables.
Port Augusta (SA): Approx. 260. Wheat, barley, lamb, wool, hay, and eggs.
South Burnett/Darling Downs (Qld): Approx. 2,400. Beef cattle, pork, sorghum, cotton, and milk.
The ingestion pathway argument is the second ag-related missile launched against the Coalition's nuclear policy this week after the government claimed the reactors would swallow up already scarce water supplies near farming districts.
However, as reported by ACM Agri last month, the Opposition believes it can operate its reactors using water entitlements currently held by coal plants.
Other relevant questions around water are how operators will obtain the vast quantities required to cool reactors in the event of a meltdown.
Along with how it will cool reactors amid rising temperatures before releasing water into waterways without increasing water temperatures that could impact on fish and flora.
