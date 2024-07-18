What Michael Crowley promised to get the top job at MLA

In his first major public speaking engagement since taking on the red meat industry's highest profile leadership position, Meat & Livestock Australia's new managing director Michael Crowley promised to throw everything at shifting the dial on value based marketing.
That is, cattle and sheep producers across the board being paid on the eating quality of the meat they are producing, not just the weight.
Speaking at a Rural Press Club of Queensland lunch in Brisbane amid State of Origin fever yesterday, Mr Crowley said if in five years - which tends to be the time-frame for serving MLA bosses - that goal had been achieved, he'd be happy.
"When you think about where the big incentives are and what drives behaviour - it's how livestock producers get paid," he said.
"When there is a first mover who is releasing grids based on quality and yield, and then setting brand specification goals to hit that, what producers do will change.
"That will drive a shift towards producing more of those animals that are not only worth more to the customer but worth more in the production systems on farm."
Mr Crowley, widely considered to be one of the most production knowledgeable bosses MLA has had, said value based marketing "pulls everything together", meaning the extensive understanding the Australian industry has around what practices deliver high eating quality, what consumers want and how cutting-edge technology can be utilised.
"You can go into a wholesaler in Brisbane and look at two different MSA (Meat Standards Australia) graded striploins and they'll both have the same eating quality but there could be $10 a kilogram difference in price - that's brand equity," he said.
"The producers supplying those brands are getting paid very differently.
"Some supply chains are closer to VBM than others but one of the biggest changes this industry has to make is to move away from average based pricing."
Mr Crowley, who ran the MSA program for some years, was also based in Brussels doing market access work for MLA and previously held a senior executive role with MLA, more recently served as chief executive of Herefords Australia.
He also remains actively involved in production through his family's Poll Hereford Stud at Barraba in NSW.
In particular, he said he was really keen on the commercialisation of a cuts-based model for lamb.
"Objective measurement technology is enabling that to happen and I think what we will see are more brands in the sheep industry focused on quality, where we've had a strong focus on yield in the past," he said.
"At the same time we've been addressing the decline in intramuscular fat through genetic investment.
"I don't think we've seen the pay-off yet in terms of how we can have more brands that position themselves into premium markets."
He also promised the strong marketing focus on lamb domestically would continue but said that would be augmented with significant international activity, given the larger portion of lamb production being exported.
MLA's spring lamb marketing campaign was going into development now, he said.
"Our lamb campaigns will be more than just around Australia day, capturing the seasonal changes in eating styles," Mr Crowley said.
On the issue of the Albanese Government's ban of the live sheep trade, Mr Crowley said MLA would continue to support the trade while ever it was occurring.
"Insights from our markets team is that importers want to continue to buy Australian sheep while they are available," he said.
"MLA is also working with the Western Australia industry to look at what R&D is needed to support producers in accessing high-value markets and how they set up their production systems if they choose to do that."
He said he'd had no indication that a live cattle export ban was on the table.
"But what is clear is that going forward, what must become prominent in all our conversations and strategies is animal welfare," Mr Crowley said.
"All parts of the supply chain need to be transparent and we need to make sure we really can stand behind all our practices."
On the global beef demand outlook, Mr Crowley said red meat was in good shape.
The potential from a US herd rebuild was massive for beef and that was starting to flow through already even though it was happening a lot slower than expected with female slaughter skill high, he said.
"A big opportunity for us is creating strong relationships with customers in the US while we have the chance," Mr Crowley said.
"If we can build those supply chain relationships during this period, they will be there when the competitive environment changes.
"We've also seen recently plants relisted to supply China and a new one come online and there are more in the pipeline.
"We do have a long list of non-tariff trade barriers but from a market access point of view, we are going well."
What was putting a lid on the enthusiasm in this space, he said, was economic conditions. Interest rates were high around the world and people's willingness and ability to pay for red meat was affected by cost of living stuggles.
