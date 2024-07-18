Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Young South Australian dairy dynamo helps fuel her dairy dreams

QM
By Quinton McCallum
July 18 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ayrshire and Holstein breeder Bridget Liebelt says showing has fueled her passion for the dairy industry. File picture
Ayrshire and Holstein breeder Bridget Liebelt says showing has fueled her passion for the dairy industry. File picture

Young South Australian dairy dynamo Bridget Liebelt is carrying on a family tradition by running her own Holstein and Ayrshire studs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QM

Quinton McCallum

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.