Young South Australian dairy dynamo helps fuel her dairy dreams

Young South Australian dairy dynamo Bridget Liebelt is carrying on a family tradition by running her own Holstein and Ayrshire studs.
Despite being born into a dairy farm, it has not been a straightforward path for Bridget, who has used industry connections, show wins and sheer passion to keep her dairy stud growing.
Her father Grant - her "idol" - dispersed his Paris Creek herd in 2017, but Bridget hasn't let that slow her down.
She currently owns 43 stud Holsteins and seven stud Ayrshires, which are run across multiple properties, including her employers Newlyn Park Holsteins, Meadows, SA, and the Altmanns and Affords properties in the Murray Bridge district.
Bridget said her love of the dairy industry had been driven by the show circuit, which her dad introduced her to at eight years of age.
She generally competes at the Royal Adelaide, Murray Bridge, Strathalbyn, Mount Barker and travelled to Tatura, Vic, for International Dairy Week this year.
"I fell in love with showing instantly, and if you're showing your own cattle, it makes it that much better," she said.
"You're showing off what you're breeding and what you've been working hard for.
"I've always been fascinated by the genetics and what comes through and how you can improve with each generation."
Her first cow was an Ayrshire calf she won with at the Royal Adelaide Show in 2010.
Bridget's dad then gifted her the daughter of her favourite Holstein cow in 2012 when she was 13.
She said she felt lucky to have the guidance and support of her dad.
She is currently breeding from the Jewel, Opal and Flora families from the Grantley Holsteins herd.
Some recent sizable investments - $6000 for a Holstein heifer with a rare dominant red gene and $6500 for another classy heifer - have been made in syndicate with dairy friends and associates.
Another was the Regal Park Viking Shower Ayrshire female she bought from NSW breeder David Mayo.
That particular heifer was shown at IDW on its way to SA.
"A Jewel won junior champion at Mount Pleasant this year, which was a milestone win for me," Bridget said.
"I also bred my first VG (very good) classified heifer this year, which was a big accomplishment."
Another heifer co-owned with Ebony King won honourable mention junior champion at Royal Adelaide Show last year, won senior champion at calf day this year, and was champion at Mount Pleasant.
Bridget is also passionate about judging and handling, with two young judges titles under her belt from the Royal Adelaide, as well as a young handlers crown.
She has taken a youth team to IDE to compete and will travel to Belgium later this year, having won a scholarship for the 10-day European Young Breeders School.
"I love the industry. It's my absolute passion," Bridget said.
"I just love the people and the network. I've met so many people through showing in particular.
"It's an incredible industry that's full of opportunity."
The future is shaping to be very exciting for Bridget, who is first and foremost excited to showcase some nice calves on the show circuit in the coming 12 months.
Beyond that, she aims to keep improving her herds and one day would like to milk her own herd.
