Lush grazing property Heartwood delivers spectacular hinterland views

Noosa Hinterland region property Heartwood is 114 hectares (282 acres) of spectacular country with privacy within a secluded valley.
Located on Eastern Branch Road at Kin Kin in South East Queensland, the freehold property offers stunning views of the region in addition to having grazing country, extensive plantings of native trees, and an abundance of wildlife.
The country ranges from undulating areas to steep falls, with vegetation including a variety of native timbers including hoop pine, tallow wood and narrow-leaf ironbark.
About 40 per cent of Heartwood has been historically cleared and pastured with blue and Rhodes grasses.
Heartwood is split into two main paddocks with a fenced driveway and is estimated to carry 20-30 breeders plus progeny.
The 50 head capacity steel cattle yards have a covered working area and are equipped with a Warwick crush, race, drafting pound and a curved loading ramp.
Water is supplied from several seasonal mountain streams running into the Kin Kin (Eastern Branch) Creek. There is also a large spring-fed dam that supplied the house and gardens and two ploy rainwater tanks.
The high-set three bedroom Queenslander style home is centrally positioned on the property to capitalise on the views and also has a sleep-out/office, front veranda, and an outdoor entertainment area.
There is also a storage shed with power connected and additional lean-to storage areas.
The Wahpunga Trail forms the eastern boundary of the property and is part of the Noosa Biosphere Trail Network. The trail links Kin Kin with Lake Macdonald. The Cootharaba Views Lookout is a short distance away.
Heartwood is for sale with offers sought over $2.3 million.
