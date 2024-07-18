Grains leader seeks federal preselection to 'steal a marginal seat from Labor'

As a grains producer, industry advocate and small business owner, Michael Fels prides himself on being able to fix problems.
The biggest one on his own personal list at the moment is helping to unseat the federal Labor government.
But while he might have the right pedigree to be parachuted into a safe regional seat, the WAFarmers grains council president during the thick of the Covid pandemic has nominated for Liberals preselection in the swing seat of Swan.
Specifically because Labor currently holds the marginal electorate, directly across the Swan River from central Perth, that includes a mix of high and low income earners and housing from budget flats to river-view mansions.
"I have no desire to white ant someone who is doing a good job and I am not going to fulfil my objective of getting rid of Labor by stealing a safe Liberal seat of another Liberal," he said.
"I want to steal a marginal seat from Labor."
Swan was held by the popular Steve Irons for 12 years before he retired prior to the 2022 general election and the seat was won by Labor's Zaneta Mascarenhas with a 6.2 per cent swing.
It was one of five lost divisions in a wipe-out for the Coalition that pulled Anthony Albanese over the line to become Prime Minister.
Mr Fels believes the loss was driven as much by the "sensational" popularity of then WA Labor Premier Mark McGowan as the pitch coming out of Canberra.
However, he believes the marginal seats can be won back with the right candidates and his manifesto will include a focus on economic management to increase productivity, cutting red tape faced by small businesses and improving enabling infrastructure, like freight networks, high-functioning ports, roads and bridges, and connectivity.
"Labor won government because of what happened in WA, and what WA giveth, WA can taketh away," he said.
"Albanese might pull a rabbit out of the hat at some stage but he will need to because Peter Dutton is playing a very steady hand which is what people in the middle want."
Most pundits are currently predicting that the next federal Parliament will be a Coalition, or more likely, a minority Labor government, but Mr Fels said "we should be shooting for a Coalition majority government.
The WA branch of the Liberal Party self-imploded after details of a powerbroking faction, known as the Clan and including former federal Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, that used a WhatsApp chat group to coordinate activities, including to preselect candidates and discuss, or joke about, branch stacking was leaked to the media.
The party last year overhauled how it preselects candidates and Mr Fels will be in the first wave where all local members will be given a vote rather than a small number of party heavyweights.
Candidates can work around the clock for weeks to lobby for pre-selection, An advantage for Mr Fels is, like every farmer in Australia, he has worked an average of 80 hours a week for more than 30 years.
As family farms go the family's 6000 hectare Wittenoom Hills cropping operation, 50 kilometres north of Esperance, is on the very upper reaches of a small business and the low side of corporate agriculture.
However, it is not farmers that Mr Fels, who purchased a home in Swan several years ago, will be appealing to.
"I am a business person first and my specialty is agriculture. The electorate of Swan is full of business people, and people who work for business people, who are trying to get ahead and we are all under siege at the moment," he said.
"It doesn't matter if you are a butcher, baker or candlestick maker everybody has the same problems. People cannot get enough workers, they cannot keep workers because it is such a mobile workforce, and they are getting bogged down in regulation and compliance.
"Farmers and regional people have been the canary in the coalmine in regards to what is happening in Australia and those issues are finding their way into the suburbs now."
He said recent workplace and industrial relations changes made by the government, "instead of fixing these problems has just aggravated them", and this was causing business owners to downsize or exit industries.
"As a small business owner and operator myself I am living the experience and I know how tough it is," he said.
"Everybody is exhausted, burnt out. Any of your readers seeing this would secretly agree, they know how it has gotten incredibly hard and is just getting harder. We just cannot go through another four years of this government."
Mr Fels, a father of three teenagers, joined the WAFarmers grains counsel in 2002 and cut his teeth on the political process as leader of the $10 billion WA grains industry from 2020 to 2023. He also helped create a state government workplace steering committee and currently sits on the National Farmers' Federation workplace committee, as well as being a volunteer firefighter and chairing a number of community groups.
He has also received counsel from several business and political leaders in the lead-up to nominating for preselection, but it was a private chat with Nationals leader David Littleproud during his last visit west, about life in politics and its rewards, that threw fuel on a fire in Mr Fels for what could be achieved by taking his advocacy to the highest level.
"(Littleproud) said it was the best job in the world given the difference you can make for people," he said.
"I am tired of spitting into the wind, I want to be the wind."
When Liberal Party preselection nominations closed on Wednesday, Swan became a three-way battle between Mr Fels, former Perth Wildcats managing director Nick Marvin and minerals sector employee Matthew Evans.
Meanwhile, Holly Ludeman, a veterinarian and Livestock Collective director, has nominated for preselection in the newly-formed and notionally-Labor division of Bullwinkel, that will incorporate parts of the seats of Swan, Hasluck, Durack, O'Connor and Canning.
In recent months, Mr Fels has been delegating his chief operations management responsibilities to concentrate on his political tilt, while his wife Marnie will continue as business manager, and unbundling his off-farm businesses in manufacturing and the development and commercialisation of technology, including the successful iPaddock farm management app.
"I am so motivated about this that I am turning my entire life around to commit to a life in politics to try to fix these problems, or at least play my part in doing that," he said.
He also wants to help overhaul the culture of Australia's political landscape, including a lack of world experience and the sometimes group think of career politicians.
"You need to work as a team and not a bucketful of frogs, but every member of the Liberals has the right and obligation to stand up for what is important for the people they represent and argue their case around a table with colleagues," he said.
"You need a diversity and contention of ideas and that is what the Labor Party does not believe in, Senator Famita Payman tried to exercise her liberty as an individual and she got sacked for it.
"There is a lot of passion bottled up in me and look out, here it comes. I want to fight, and fight on principles."
