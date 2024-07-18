Craving a t-bone at 3am? Here's where you can pick that up around the clock

In the United States, grocery stores have just started selling ammunition in vending machines.
In Australia, a forward-thinking butcher has created vending machines to sell his most popular cuts of beef, from t-bones, rump and sausages to New York sirloin and Wagyu eye fillet.
No prizes for guessing what most people think is the winner.
Award winning NSW butchery Chop, which has ten stores across Sydney and one at Maitland, now has three custom-designed vending machines, each able to stock 105 trays of meat.
The vending machines are at the Frenches Forest, St Ives and East Maitland stores and while there is a little bit of chicken and bacon on offer too, beef is the big-ticket item.
Owners Dave and Tanya Funnell were aware of the strong consumer demand for convenience but as a smaller business knew they could never be opened the same long hours as supermarkets.
They were also aware many lovers of good beef place a good deal of trust in a butcher to supply the quality they want consistently.
The vending machines were the answer, Chop Butchery's Olivia Yang explained.
"Our first one was rolled out late last year and the feedback has been so good that the decision has been made that as we refurbish we will install them in other stores and any new shops that open will have them," she said.
The vending machines, which maintain a temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, accept cash and credit.
"They are restocked daily with exactly the same high quality product that people can buy from the cabinet during open hours," Mrs Yang said.
"We have a lot of repeat custom. Trust is a big reason people buy their beef from a butcher and this is a way of offering that service around the clock."
Mrs Yang said the machines were a big investment, including packaging, software and maintenance, but Chop Butchery was more than happy with the outcome.
"Our owners are always looking for a way to get ahead of the curve and meet all the needs of the customer," she said.
