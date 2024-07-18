Landpower launches highly awarded CLAAS XERION 12 onto Australian market

If a piece of equipment takes out Tractor of the Year at the world-renowned Agritechnica, you know it must be something pretty special.
CLAAS' XERION 12.650 TERRA TRAC was awarded Tractor of the Year by a jury of European agricultural journalists at Agritechnica 2023 in Hanover, Germany.
The XERION 12 series offers outputs of up to 653 horsepower, making it the most powerful all-wheel drive tractor with continuously variable transmission technology on the market.
Dealers from across Australia had the opportunity to get a first-hand look at the XERION 12 series at the Australian launch of the range, by Landpower and the CLAAS Harvest Centre, at the Seaworks Maritime Museum in Williamstown, Melbourne this week.
And it is fair to say they came away impressed.
Alex East, from G&J East, which has dealerships in a range of locations across South Australia, said it would have a good fit with his customers.
"It's a style of tractor that we've been looking for from CLAAS," he said.
"CLAAS has got a strong following on the Yorke Peninsula, Eyre Peninsula, Mid North and Adelaide Plains and it's good to give those clients access to a higher horsepower tractor with CLAAS."
Bascombe Ag dealer principal, Scott Bascombe, who operates across the Eyre Peninsula, was also impressed.
"I think it's an ideal machine for the market and something we've been looking for," he said.
Landpower chief executive Richard Wilson said the company had been working with CLAAS since 1987.
"We know that we are bringing in a superior product that is right for the farming conditions of our Australian customers because we have been running five evaluation units in Australia this seeding season, and they have completed over 2000 hours of work," he said.
With significant interest in the North American and European markets after the global launch last year, the XERION has taken some time to bring over to this side of the world in a low-regulated version.
"We have had considerable interest in the SERION 12 since its launch and have pre-sold two units into Western Australia and one in eastern Australia," Mr Wilson said.
There are three models in the 12 series: the 12.650 (653hp), 12.590 (585hp) and 12.540 (544hp).
All of them have been engineered with four key features in mind:
Another feature with all the models is that they are powered by the same 15.6L six-cylinder Mercedes Benz OM473 engine found in CLAAS' combine and forage harvesters.
Landpower product business manager - tractors Australia & New Zealand Kevin Walker said the XERION 12 series was all about performance, comfort and productivity.
"With a maximum power output of 653hp and 3100 Nm of torque at just 1300 rpm, this is the most powerful four-wheel-drive tracked tractor on the market with a CVT transmission," he said.
"Thanks to its balanced 50:50 weight distribution, the XERION 12 series tractors are built to exceed expectations and to stand up to any job you throw at it. It's a specialist for heavy-duty pulling work in all speed ranges - whether in front of a cultivator, disc harrow, plough, airseeder or trailer.
"Despite its immense power and size it is also extremely nimble thanks to its precise twin-axle steering."
The XERION 12 series TERRA TRAC model is equipped with newly developed triangular crawler units and 914 or 762mm tracks, while the wheeled versions can be fitted with 800/70 R42 dual or 900/60 R42 single tyres.
Prices are yet to be released.
