Award winning rib eyes and strip loins celebrated in ultimate style

JBS Australia's big wins at the Royal Queensland Show's Branded Beef Competitions have been celebrated at the upmarket E'cco Bistro in inner city Brisbane.
On the menu were four of JBS's award winning steaks: Rib eyes from Riverina and Little Joe brands, as well as strip loins from the Portoro and the W.Black Wagyu brands.
Centre of plate was the 400 day fed W.Black Wagyu strip loin, which was the grand champion branded beef of the 2024 show.
Promoted as the 'Marbled Australian', the marble score 6 cut is sourced from Wagyu-cross animals and proved incredibly good eating.
Another highlight was the grass-fed rib eye from the luxury Little Joe brand. The extremely flavoursome, free range MB4+ farm assured beef was presented as antiobiotic/hormone and GMO free.
The ever popular MB4+ black Angus Riverina brand rib eye also a big hit among the 65 people at the dinner hosted by Philip and Mary Johnson.
The juicy 120 minimum day grain fed steak is drawn from verified Angus cattle and underpinned by the MSA system.
Portoro (the Italian word for a particular high grade stone marble) was the champion MSA graded branded beef of the show.
The MB4+ product was taken from older 100 day fed, predominantly Angus cattle fed on a farm assured, natural grain program.
The W.Black Wagyu rib eye will be one of feature steaks on offer at the RNA Steakhouse during the Ekka from August 10-18.
All four of the award winning steaks are also on offer at many leading restaurants throughout Australia.
