The rise and rise of Australia's independent grain export sector

A run of years of strong export margins and ample grain to export has led to a rise of small scale grain marketers and port operators entering the market.
Right across the country, from Albany in WA, through Adelaide and across to Geelong in Victoria there has been volumes of grain exported via small scale port operations, often by niche grain marketing businesses that have carved out a relationship with international buyers.
And while the prevailing market winds are no longer as strongly favourable as in the past couple of seasons, where high Australian production combined with high global prices to mean Australian wheat was among the cheapest in the world, attracting huge demand from international customers, the industry believes niche players are here to stay.
GrainGrowers manager of advocacy and rural affairs, Sean Cole, said there were a raft of small port facilities sending grain overseas, including Riordan's in Victoria, and Commodity Ag and T-Ports in SA, while even major exporters such as Cargill were looking at disrupting the market with its mobile shiploader in Adelaide.
He said the advent of smaller port operators and exporters was good news for the production sector.
"What we've seen is a market unshackled from regulation and offering products that are of interest to a lot of growers," Mr Cole said.
"We're not going to see these smaller port operators taking over from the major bulk handlers in terms of moving the majority of the national grain export program but they are going to play an important role, in particular in years of large national crops, in helping move that grain."
Mr Cole said smaller businesses had the ability to more nimbly react to market moves.
"We've seen the model where businesses access a public wharf with a mobile shiploader for some time now and it works well for customers," he said.
"Flowing on from that, it allows the grain exporters to control their own supply chain, from storing grain on-farm through to their own logistics to port, which can be a powerful tool."
In terms of grain marketing, he said smaller players were more able to focus on smaller, niche markets that the large marketers may not look at given their vast export programs.
"We've seen it with commodities such as malt barley where they are able to extract more value.
"It can also tie into the on-farm storage story where they are able to offer exactly what they have in store, which may have better quality attributes that the stack average they would get out of the bulk handling network."
Wimmera farmer and Grain Producers Australia board member Andrew Weidemann has been exporting wheat direct to Oman together with GPA chairman Barry Large in their business LW Investments.
Mr Weidemann said the major focus of the business had been connecting Australian farmers more directly to their customer.
"It works well, it cuts out layers of the supply chain and the buyer has a clearer picture of what they are buying, but equally it won't work for all grain sales out of the country," Mr Weidemann said.
He said LW Investments had been transparent with its buyers that money was required upfront and to grower sellers that the product they sold had to be a top quality product to meet customer demands.
"We've been lucky to have some great relationships at both the buyer and the grower end and have linked those two up, but it is not something that can work for all grain sales."
Mr Weidemann said the company made use of small scale ports such as Riordan's at Geelong and said it had worked well.
"We've seen across the country the smaller scale port operators able to execute those shipments well."
He said as well as putting together parcels of grain where they were able to extract a premium LW Investments also saw value in the supply chain.
"Shipping directly from on-farm storage, using your own logistics, it can take away a lot of costs as well as ensuring exact specifications in terms of the quality of the grain you are shipping."
"We're seeing more businesses setting up with closer links between international buyers and farmers, cutting out layers of the supply chain and while there's always going to be a role for the big bulk handlers and exporters this is something we imagine will be around for the long run."
