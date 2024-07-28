Sheepish green energy companies claim to be more farm friendly

Builders of big renewable projects are again promoting their agricultural credentials.
Analysts say the return of farming to the debate is partially linked to investors being spooked by support for the Coalition's nuclear ambitions.
It is also an attempt to make their utility-scale projects more "palatable" in the bush.
Public fears over the loss of productive farmland to renewable energy projects like wind, solar and transmission lines is starting to hit hard.
"The conversation is changing," one energy analyst said.
"The daily announcements about this wind farm project or that new solar farm comes at the cost of the land which grows our food, that message is breaking through."
The impact of renewable energy projects is today a major focus of state and national farm lobby groups.
Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano said vast swathes of her state's farmland could be subject to green energy schemes.
"We shouldn't have to choose between eating and keeping the lights on," she said.
NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin said delegates at its annual conference last week were clear that as the nation's energy transition progressed, the need to find practical solutions to reduce the impact on farmers was a critical concern.
"Recognising the complex impact this transition is having on landholders and rural communities - and properly engaging these groups on the renewable projects that affect them - is just the start of what governments need to do," Mr Martin said.
The National Farmers' Federation also believes productive farmland needs to be protected.
"In no way can agriculture be the sacrificial lamb in the pathway to net zero ...," the NFF has said.
"As renewable energy projects have been rolled out across rural landscapes, landholders and regional communities have been treated with contempt, and their concerns and contributions have been ignored."
Many originally believed renewable projects would be built on marginal farm land.
It has now become obvious the projects need to be adjacent suitable transmission lines and other energy infrastructure often located in prime farm country.
Some European countries are moving to ban large renewable projects from being built on prime farming land, Italy has already done so.
Livestock were originally seen as possible allies to the thousands of hectares given over to row after row of solar panels but learned experience found it came at a cost.
The panels needed to be built higher, dust from moving sheep coated the panels and needed regular cleaning, that dust could also interfere with the mechanisms often used to track the sun.
Several utility-scale solar farms are heavily promoting their co-existence with sheep grazing, one now calls it solar grazing.
A guide prepared by NSW Farmers states host landholders generally find that once a wind farm is operational livestock quickly become accustomed to the moving turbines and are happy to graze in their vicinity and seek shelter in the shade.
"Remuneration from hosting wind turbines should outweigh any loss of production," the guide states.
"Compared to wind farm developments, solar farms generally occupy a smaller parcel of land, however, a larger proportion of the land is impacted.
"Solar farms also typically occupy land which may be of better agricultural value, being flat and often suitable for cropping, compared to wind farms which are typically on ridgelines.
"Sheep grazing is typically the only feasible agricultural land-use within the solar farm area. Grazing of cattle or goats is likely to damage the panels, while cropping or horticultural production is likely to be very challenging given the limited space and sunlight between rows."
Edify Energy has government approval to build a solar farm near Biloela in central Queensland adjacent the controversial coal-fuelled Callide power station.
Regulators were told sheep would be "co-located" with the new 200MW solar farm and storage battery across 412 hectares (1018 acres).
Its builders plan to introduce 49 sheep initially to "test the co-location with the solar facility" on a farm which is currently cropped.
"If this is successful, the number of sheep will gradually increase to up to 1000," the government approval states.
"Co-location of sheep grazing on site will maintain an ongoing agricultural use of the site and support greater socio-economic outcomes for the region.
A pasture based farming activity (such as sheep grazing) can lead to long-term improvement in soil quality (less erosion, run-off and increase organic carbon) and therefore maintain ongoing agricultural viability of the site.
"Sheep grazing in particular is compatible with solar farms as the sheep do not damage solar infrastructure and provide mutual benefits."
The PV panels will be built on sun trackers higher than four metres.
The solar farm is slated to have a lifespan of around 50 years.
The nation's biggest, the New England solar farm at Uralla in NSW has been specifically designed to incorporate "solar grazing".
The solar farm is being developed by ACEN Australia across 2000ha (4942 acres) of grazing land leased from local landholders.
Construction of the first stage was completed last year, with about one million solar panels installed. More than 1.5 million solar panels will be installed on completion.
This is a 720MW solar and battery project being built in stages.
The solar farm's owner says sheep eat vegetation under the solar panels, reducing fire risk and farmers say the panels provide shade and shelter.
About 6500 Merinos and crossbreds graze the site.
