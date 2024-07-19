Kimberley trainer chases elusive Derby Cup to honour late mother

The final touches are complete, and the stage is set in Derby, Western Australia, as it gears up for the community's biggest social affair of the year.
However, as racegoers descend on the unique Outback racecourse, which boasts a golf course at its centre, a poignant absence will be felt in the air.
The West Kimberley Turf Club mourns the loss of one of its most passionate champions, Carmel Moore, who sadly passed away just weeks after last year's cup.
Carmel, born into a family of horse trainers, and her husband Brian, an amateur jockey and trainer himself, have been integral to the club since the 1930s.
Her warm hospitality was legendary, welcoming out-of-towners to Derby for the cup with open arms.
Fittingly, on Saturday, under what is touted as blue skies and perfect warm weather, Mrs Moore's son and Derby-based trainer Kelvin Moore will try his luck again in the cup with runner Vevinsky.
If the five-year-old Oratorio gelding manages to put his nose first past the post in the 1800-metre cup, it is bound to spark a whirlwind of emotional celebrations.
With an impressive 42 years of experience as a registered trainer, Mr Moore has long dreamed of claiming the Derby Cup.
"My family, my parents and my grandfather are steeped in history in racing in the Kimberlys; My grandfather Albert Archer won a Derby Cup with a horse called County, which he trained and rode, in 1939," he said.
"My uncle Joe trained, and Dad trained basically off the research station in the east Kimberley before Kununurra was even built.
"I've been going to the same race course since I was born. I'm 62, I got my trainers' licence when I was 20.
"If I happen to win a Derby Cup, it would be a very emotional year for me; it would be the pinnacle of my life."
Vevinksy has only been in Moore's stable a few months after his cousin purchased him from Serpentine-based trainer David Harrison and syndicated the horse with family and friends.
The horse will jump from barrier one, partnered by apprentice jockey Kristo Sardelic.
"The horse is going good; if it happens, it happens, and if it doesn't, that's called racing," Mr Moore said.
"Like anything, when you get a new horse, you've got to hone in and work out their little traits.
"David Harrison said to my cousin, this is a horse, that if he goes up and handles the dirt, he's probably a horse that could give it a crack.
"He's also one of the soundest horses I've ever trained. We are very happy with him."
The horse is coming off a second and two thirds in this preparation and has won over the distance previously.
"All his runs for us have been sensational, but his last two runs have been really good," Mr Moore said.
"At his last start at Broome, they smashed a track record; he did all the hard yards and the bullocking, and he was still working home.
"He pulled up and had a little bit of a blow, and come home and done everything right eating-wise, he's licking the bin out.
"I couldn't be happier with the horse going into a cup, but I just take one step at a time, and I don't get carried away."
Mr Moore rides his horses in trackwork and is the farrier and part-owner of the horse.
He is also the only WA trainer to win Darwin's Palmerston Cup.
"I took a horse called Kings Ransom in 1995, from Derby to Darwin, and won the Palmerston Sprint - probably the best horse I've put a bridle on," he said.
"If I happen to win the Derby Cup and the Broome Cup at some stage, I would be the second trainer in WA who has trained a winner of the Timber Creek Cup, Kununurra Cup, Windham Cup, Halls Creek Cup, and Fitzroy Cup, but I've never trained a bloody Derby or Broome Cup winner; I've had places but never won them."
As Mr Moore saddles Vevinsky on Saturday, thoughts of his beloved mother will undoubtedly be at the forefront of his mind.
"Mum was the matriarch of the whole clan here; she was there every year; it would be very emotional for me," he said.
Anyone familiar with organising large-scale annual events knows that the planning and preparation for the next one often kick off the moment the last guests leave the venue.
This is precisely the case for WKTC treasurer Marie Richardson and her dedicated team.
"The lead-up starts the day we finish," she said.
"The first thing we did last year was hold a big planning session, and we wrote a list of 57 things we could improve.
"I checked them on Tuesday, and 43 are complete."
While some items on the list were straightforward to tackle - like notebooks, updated calculators for the tote, and a new colour printer - each addition played a vital role in ensuring a seamless experience for the crowd, staff, and volunteers alike.
"It was done using feedback and listening to the people doing the job and figuring out what would make life easier for them," she said.
Mrs. Richardson issued a call for new committee members to bring fresh ideas to the table and ended up with four new members to make a team of eight with additional subcommittee members.
Thanks to increased support from local sponsors and a revamped approach to catering, an impressive extra 25 tables were sold.
These additional funds are being reinvested into the club, enhancing the race day experience and funding vital building improvements.
"The grounds are beautiful, but the buildings are tired, and we have been patching them up for a long time," she said.
Mrs Richardson described the Derby Cup as the biggest event on the town's social calendar, emphasising its inclusive spirit,
Without a separate VIP area, it offers the entire community the chance to gather, share stories, and enjoy a drink or two together.
"A lot of former Derby residents who have been moved away choose to come back every year for the cup," she said.
"It's about reconnecting the community.
"Derby is a wonderful community. I've never lived anywhere like this before; it's really welcoming with strong connections.
"We asked the sponsors if they wanted a cordoned-off area, and they said, 'Oh God, no, that's not how we do it here. That's that's just not Derby'."
Mrs Richardson noted that cup day provides both men and women in the community the perfect opportunity to don their finest attire and throw their hats (or fascinators) in the fashions on the field ring.
"We always have a good crowd of women who were really interested in it," she said.
"Some of the men and some of the kids look just glorious; they put such effort into it, they really tidy themselves up and throw away their jandals or get into something that looks somewhat citified with a country twist.
"There's always a few really cool looks; It's not always completely compliant with the Flemington code, but it's country racing at its heart."
While 2023 marked Mrs Moore's final Derby Cup, her spirit will certainly still be felt throughout the day and in the race-day entertainment, when the famous "undie run" will be held once more, as well as a game of two-up.
Last year, she was determined to stay until after the last race to witness the spectacle of "the fellas running in their undies".
In a touching tribute, her grandson Darren Moore will take on the role of barrier attendant during the day and serve as the "spinner" for the two-up game after the final race, using his grandmother's Australian pennies.
