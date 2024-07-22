Why South East Asia is no longer a 'walk up and do business' option

In 2012 when the Gillard Government rolled out its "Australia in the Asian Century" white paper, it anticipated by 2025 there would be more prosperity and opportunity being shared between the two continents.
It was a promise of being Asia's food bowl, but the rules of engagement have changed with the shifting sands of geopolitical and economic circumstances.
This is also why potential exporters have met in Canberra this week for a business summit leadership program.
"Asian markets are becoming increasingly competitive, with consumers having access to a broad range of products from various countries," says Leigh Howard, CEO of Asialink Business.
"While Australian products are still highly regarded, we no longer have a 'first mover' advantage, which makes it less likely that exporters can simply show up in Asia and expect to find opportunities waiting for them."
Australia does, however, remain a preferred partner and huge potential for growth remains in the region, he said.
This why this week, AsiaLink Business is hosting 57 business people for the commencement of this year's AsiaLink Leaders program, which has kicked off today (Monday, July 22) in Canberra and runs for seven months.
The program was also catching on among the agri-food sector.
Mr Howard said the AsiaLink Group was a non-profit, government-funded centre which provided capability training for businesses seeking to access Asia and was hosted by the University of Melbourne.
This year, Agriculture Victoria had, for the first time, introduced food and beverage businesses to the program.
He said it wasn't a "how to export" program, but took a leadership focus and equipped people to deal with government and culture, while catering for a range of enterprise sizes, as well as established and emerging businesses.
To participate, businesses go through an expressions of interest process and the program targets those seeking a deeper understanding of Asian markets and who aim to also build connections and skills in an international setting.
"The challenge for ag (in Asia) is that there's so many opportunities, so how do you prioritise and then how do you engage with Asian business and therefore do better deals and elevate outcomes?" Mr Howard said.
"Agricultural businesses stand to benefit immensely from this program as it provides them with the tools to not only enter but thrive in Asian markets. By understanding the unique business environments and consumer preferences, these businesses can effectively tailor their strategies to meet local demands," Mr Howard said.
"The rise of Asia's middle class provides growing opportunities for Australian exporters. However, there is also increasing competition. One of the key advantages of participating in the AsiaLink Leaders program is the deep understanding and capability it provides when navigating both the opportunities and the challenges."
AgVictoria partnered became a partner for the first time this year through funding support from the now lapsed Pathways to Export Program to offer high-potential small, medium and emerging agri-businesses access to the AsiaLink Leaders Program.
The AsiaLink Group has been around for 30 years, having been rolled out as a centre for engagement with Asia under the Hawke Government's Commission for the Future (which ran from 1985-1998) with an initial focus on areas such as arts, culture, education and diplomacy.
However, in 2013, AsiaLink Business was formed, soon after the release of the Australia in the Asian Century white paper, to develop a national strategy for equipping the Australian workforce with the capabilities to capture opportunities presented by the rise of Asia.
Mr Howard said it initially only had 10 years of funding, but subsequent governments had continued to update this, including $14.9 million for four years granted in the May 2023 Budget (which it receives via the Department of Industry, Science and Resources).
"That was a nod to the extent to which this government has prioritised international engagement," he said, also explaining this was critical to Australian businesses doing business in Asia due to the ferociously competitive nature of the market now.
He said to maximise success, exporters needed to invest time in understanding local markets, building strong relationships, and adapting to evolving consumer preferences.
"Many agricultural exporters face the challenge of determining which Asian markets to prioritise," he said.
"Our government-funded Doing Business Guides and Academy Programs on key Asian markets offer essential insights, helping Australian exporters to efficiently navigate these markets and achieve better outcomes."
Mr Howard had, himself, spent 20 years in Asia, mostly in Malaysia and also Singapore.
He said while opportunities in doing business with Australia remained strong, South East Asian countries were increasingly trading with each other as they improved their food security.
"The opportunities are getting bigger, but businesses need to be better equipped to compete," he said.
Meanwhile, the three-day leadership program will feature workshops, keynote addresses, panel discussions and experiences across a range of culturally significant institutions in Canberra - from Parliament House to the National Portrait Gallery and The National Press Club.
