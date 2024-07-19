On the market: Very safe breeding country for 800 cows and calves | Video

Negotiations are continuing on the 24,923 hectares (61,560 acres) cattle property Speculation, following a Ray White Rural auction on Friday.
The very safe Central Queensland breeding country was passed in on a bid from the floor of $5.25 million.
Speculation is estimated to be able to run 800 cows and calves plus replacement heifers.
Located 75km north of Jericho and 128km north west of Alpha, the property comprises of mainly lightly timbered broadleaf ironbark, yellow jack, soap bush, quinine, and kurrajong country.
There are also areas of scattered brigalow and dead finish country on the eastern part of the property, which is interspersed with about 5 per cent of bendee and lancewood ridges.
The well grassed country has a good body of desert Mitchell, some black spear grass and buffel grass. Wynn cassia, seca stylo and desmanthus have also been broadcast across the property.
Speculation is divided into 14 main paddocks and two holding paddocks. There are four laneways that servicing the cattle yards.
The cattle yards are a combination of permanent steel and portable panels and have a crows nest draft, crush and a calf cradle that are under shade.
Water is supplied from two mains power equipped bores, which supply 25 troughs and 16 tanks. There are also eight dams.
The average annual rainfall is 575mm (23 inches).
Structural improvements include a four bedroom homestead, two steel framed sheds, including a workshop area.
Contact Andrew Turner, 0427 584 166, or Joe Grove, 0428 958 639, Ray White Rural.
