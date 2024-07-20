TMA conference tackles hot topics of the farm machinery industry | PHOTOS

About 200 farm machinery dealers and industry representatives gathered at the iconic MCG in Melbourne this week for the annual Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia conference.
Following the theme 'Towards 2030: Gearing Up", the conference attracted high calibre speakers in a range of areas including artificial intelligence and its use in agriculture, safety trends on farms and ways to improve the statistics, the latest happenings in the shipping industry, an economic update, as well as how to plan for the retirement you want.
A panel feature was another feature, with CNH Industrial business director - agriculture ANZ Aaron Bett leading the panel, which included Brandt's Siobhan Lynch and AEH Group's David Thompson, in a far ranging discussion from technology, field days and dealing with tougher sales times.
Attendees also got the chance to explore the MCG's amazing Australian Sports Museum and were entertained by chairman's dinner speaker Tom Elliott, from radio station 3AW.
