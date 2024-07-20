Cattle near bushfires have damaged carcases at slaughter, study finds

Cattle which were exposed to or in close proximity to bushfires have damaged carcases at slaughter, according to research conducted by the University of Melbourne's school of agriculture.
University research fellow Dr Melindee Hastie, Melbourne, found that animals within a 50 kilometre radius of a wildfire were found to have more dark meat, with many only being suitable for manufacturing beef.
"It has a pretty strong impact," she said.
She spoke with Stock & Land at the Asian-Australasian Association of Animal Production (AAAP) and Australia Association of Animal Sciences (AAAS) congress 2024 on Thursday.
Dr Hastie examined the slaughter data of cattle killed in the aftermath of the bad bushfires in Victoria and south-east Australia in 2019 alongside the boundaries of the large bushfires in the region.
She looked at largely Meat Standards Australia (MSA) graded beef, which tended to be from mostly prime beef cattle.
MSA-graded beef has met strict criteria to become certified, having been calculated and differentiated on three separate levels of eating quality.
The grading standard was developed by the Australian red meat industry to improve the eating quality consistency of beef and sheep meat.
"From what I spoke to a few processors in the Gippsland area, those animals that were normally going to be MSA-graded, were on-mass, marked down as manufacturing meat because they were too dark," Dr Hastie said.
"I think they found it quite tragic to be operating with almost 100 per cent of the animals coming through to be too dark to be sold as normal retail meat."
Dr Hastie found that cattle which had been grazed near bushfires had higher levels of dark meat in their carcass than cattle on feed.
The British breeds of cattle - Angus and Hereford - were also found to have higher levels of dark meat, compared to Zebu or Brahman crosses further north.
"There's a number of factors that can cause [dark meat]," she said.
The most common one of these was when an animal got stressed before slaughter and it used up all its muscle glycogen.
After slaughter, due to the lack of glycogen, the muscle's pH could not then lower to where it needed to be to be acidic.
Non-acidic or basic pH beef was dark and therefore, not suitable to be used as prime, retail beef.
Dr Hastie said this directly affected the processor price farmers were paid for their beef.
"There's a premium for MSA-certified animals and if you can't get that certification, you're not going to get that same premium," she said.
She said more work was needed to help cattle farmers mitigate the effect of bushfire exposure on their cattle.
"I think farmers are definitely aware [meat can go dark] if there's been feedback from processors to producers," she said.
Dr Hastie had built a number of guidelines with Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) to help guide producers.
These included recommendations for farmers to have emergency feed on site during fire season and for them to be aware that they may not be able to get feed on site.
She said this was a big issue in 2019 due to road closures during and following bushfires.
"No producer walks away unscathed after seeing these animals damaged after the fires," she said.
"It's important to help them feel more in control of what might happen."
Other guidance included always having cattle destined for slaughter on high plains of nutrition so that their muscles had high levels of glycogen.
This would create a buffer against the effect of stressors such as a nearby bushfire.
Dr Hastie said a holding effected cattle back from slaughter, coupled with adequate nutrition could allow a herd to recover glycogen levels.
She said this recovery varied depending on the diet the cattle were on.
"If you take a grass-fed animal that may have gone really dark and had a high pH at slaughter, if you can get it on that high-energy feed for a couple of weeks, you'll go a long way towards mitigating that problem," she said.
"Whereas if you left them on grass, you may be going months before they're back to normal because they have just lost so much glycogen because of the stress."
She said this was easier said than done as often after a bushfire, pastures were also damaged and it was difficult to find good grazing.
Feed quality was also a significant factor in glycogen loss and recovery, as was the condition of the animal.
Dr Hastie suggested that during bushfire season, cattle could be supplemented once a week so as to ensure they had a glycogen buffer and feed would also be available on farm in case of emergency.
"There's the short term dealing with what happens when a fire happens but we also need some long-term planning," she said.
Dr Hastie agreed that there could be more extreme weather events in Victoria in the years ahead, due to climate change.
She said producers might need to consider different breeds and genetics to ensure their livelihoods were protected.
"Our results showed that [Brahman-type] animals were actually more tolerant of the high temperatures and actually didn't have that same response as the [British beef breed] animals did," she said.
"One of things that I think some of these climate change projects are looking at is whether we should be starting to bring new genetics in to make animals that are more tolerant for these conditions."
