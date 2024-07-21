Cattle frustration boils over with Green groups 'inventing science'

The tolerance among cattle producers for conversation with Greens groups who are increasingly peddling misinformation in concerted campaigns to stifle livestock production has reached zero.
Peak grassfed cattle producer body Cattle Australia is taking the fight to those groups who claim they want the best for the environment but invent science to suit their case.
CA says it won't engage with those sprouting 'entirely unworkable ideologies'.
Cattle Australia's chief executive officer Chris Parker has spoken out following a week where journalists from both mainstream and rural media were bombarded by report releases screaming cattle production is the number one driver of land clearing in Australia.
A key strategy of groups like the Australian Conservation Foundation and Greenpeace appears to be to target big buyers of beef with the accusation they are making no moves to wipe deforestation out of their supply chains.
The ACF today released an analysis 'marking' 20 of Australia's largest food companies on sustainability indicators, in which it claimed "the beef sector continues to clear woodland habitats of threatened species" while companies like Coles, Woolworths and McDonald's continue to take their product.
"No one wants to contribute to the extinction of unique Australian wildlife or the collapse of ecosystems when they fill up their trolley at Coles or Woolies," said ACF's Bonnie Graham.
Another report, titled The New Merchants of Doubt, from a group of 'investigative journalists and expert researchers' accused Australia's livestock 'lobby' of forcing the government to 'buy' its support for the Global Methane Pledge by pledging millions of dollars to 'industry-preferred solutions', namely feed additives to reduce methane.
Mr Parker said it was clear environmental non-government organisations were not interested in engaging in sensible and respectful discussions that would genuinely lead to greater outcomes for landscapes, animals, biodiversity, food security and communities throughout Australia and across the globe.
"We've tried engaging with these groups, however, they've made it clear to us, and the supply chain, it is their way or the highway," he said.
"Unlike these groups, who are intolerant to alternate views and seemingly cherry-pick science or invent their own, the Australian beef industry is committed to continually demonstrating and improving its performance through evidence-based metrics, to ensure we remain a world leader in this space."
Dr Parker said well-managed and thriving natural resources and livestock production were not adversaries but rather run hand-in-hand.
"We encourage NGOs to broaden their understanding of the science and this mutually beneficial relationship," he said.
Cattle Australia's work on a Land Management Commitment is about producers and landholders demonstrating their sustainability credentials in a way that is cognisant of the unique Australian landscape.
Effectively, it's the cattle industry's way of delivering its deforestation-free beef credentials.
"We are seeking to address the lack of a clear definition on deforestation aligned to our Australian land management practices and agricultural use of land," Dr Parker said.
"Consistency in meaning of terms is vital if we are to support producers in navigating these issues.
"The almost wilful complexity from environmental groups serves their purposes well. It does little to help navigate what is a complex policy area."
Landing a credible explanation for 'land that is predominantly under agricultural use', used in international definitions and regulation, is a central focus.
This is because that flows on to inform definitions of forest and deforestation.
"Through this process, we are looking to empower producers to continue to be the sound land managers they have always been and continue to undertake sustainable agricultural practices, protect our natural systems and maintain market access," Dr Parker said.
The removal of primary vegetation on grazing properties reached an historic low of 0.43 per cent between 2020 and 2021, Australian Beef Sustainability Framework reporting shows.
During this same period, forest on grazing land increased by almost 780,000 hectares, coinciding with an increase in the national herd.
"This demonstrates the mutually beneficial relationship between livestock production and the management of Australian forests," Dr Parker said.
"Most recently, independent data from the Queensland Government's Statewide Landcover and Trees Study showed in 2021-22 there was a decrease of 7pc in overall woody vegetation clearing activity across the state compared with the previous year, and a 64pc reduction in regulated vegetation clearing over a four-year period.
"When the eNGOs measure deforestation, they use a forest definition that is not representative of the Australian landscape, and not scientifically supported, resulting in an over-estimation of the amount of clearing happening in Australia."
The efforts of Australia's red meat industry to mitigate emissions and sequester carbon have also been significant, with CSIRO research estimating a 78pc reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions since the baseline year of 2005.
"The Australian beef industry is committed to being part of the solution to climate change, and CA fundamentally supports a target to be climate neutral - the point at which emissions from the beef industry will have no additional impact on global temperature rise," Dr Parker said.
"The climate neutral approach is based on science from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and is well-aligned with the climate stabilisation goal of the Paris Agreement."
It is measured using metrics that account for the short-lived nature of methane such as Radiative Forcing Footprint and Global Warming Potential-star, or GWP*.
"We are committed to modernising our policies as the science evolves, and we urge regulators and eNGOs to ensure they're judging our industry with its specific nuances in mind."
