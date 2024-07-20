Grains industry mourns Nalder

One of Victoria's leading grains industry representatives Geoff Nalder died earlier this month, aged 67.
Mr Nalder, who farmed at Ultima, in the Mallee, was president of the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) grains group from 2007-2009.
Long time friend and colleague at the VFF Ian Hastings, Ouyen, said Mr Nalder had been a tireless worker, not only for the VFF but for the broader grains industry.
"He was a great friend and a great colleague, he put in countless hours of work all to help better the grains industry as a whole," Mr Hastings said.
Andrew Weidemann, who followed Mr Nalder in the VFF grains group presidency, said Mr Nalder had been invaluable with his dedication to the industry through a difficult period of sweeping change, including the deregulation of the single desk of wheat.
Mr Nalder also spearheaded a number of other important campaigns, including the push which eventually led to the overturning of the ban on commercial genetically modified (GM) canola in Victoria.
VFF officials also paid tribute to Mr Nalder, saying along with his time at the VFF he also blazed a trail as the first grower board member of grain marketer peak body Grain Trade Australia.
Along with this he was also a member of the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) southern panel.
He is survived by wife Kerry and sons Ben, Ryan and Simon.
