Global Dairy Trade prices defy market expectations to post modest gain

Global dairy prices settled at auction on July 16, after a big fall two weeks ago.
The Global Dairy Trade price index was up 0.4 per cent - a better result than expected by futures markets and pundits.
It followed a 6.9pc decline at the July 2 event, which wiped out the gains across the past 12 months for some commodities.
The cheddar index led the way at the latest auction with a jump of 6.2pc, followed by anhydrous milk fat with a 4pc gain.
But the powder prices again took a hit - with whole milk powder down 1.6pc and skim milk powder down 1.1pc.
Westpac's New Zealand chief economist Kelly Eckhold said the auction was much better than feared, given recent futures markets pricing and the last extremely weak auction.
"Futures market pricing had suggested price falls in the 4-5pc range after the last disastrous auction a fortnight ago," he said.
"The market was thus rightly on edge."
Mr Eckhold said Middle Eastern buyers were better supporters of the auction this time.
"Chinese demand looks stable," he said.
But weak Chinese economic growth, which recent data confirmed, was not great news for soft commodities.
NZ bank ASB senior economist Chris Tennent-Brown said prices were now back to where they were a year ago.
Price gains in the coming busy selling months would be important for the NZ farmgate milk price to be higher this season than last.
Australian dairy exports to the end of May were down 1.2pc in volume and 4.3pc in value, the latest data from Dairy Australia reveals.
But the report reveals huge variations across different commodity groups.
Australian butter exports have jumped 49.4pc in volume and 57.2pc in value, while cheddar exports are up 30.1pc in volume and 8.4pc in value.
Powders have taken a big hit.
The value of skim milk powder exports has fallen 16.7pc, despite a 19.3pc increase in the volume exported.
Australian whole milk powder exports are down 22.5pc in volume and 23pc in value.
Australia is also importing less dairy.
The latest trade data reveals Australian imports of dairy have declined in 2023-24, after a surge the previous year.
