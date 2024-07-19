Trump formally accepts GOP nomination for president

Donald Trump has described how he narrowly survived an attempt on his life, telling a rapt audience at the Republican National Convention in his first speech since the attack that he was only there "by the grace of Almighty God".
"I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really, really hard on my right ear," he said on Thursday in Milwaukee, a thick bandage still covering his ear.
"I said to myself, 'Wow, what was that? It can only be a bullet."
When he told the crowd that he was "not supposed to be here," the crowd chanted back, "Yes you are!" With photos of a bloodied Trump showing on screens behind him, Trump praised the Secret Service agents that rushed to his side and paid tribute to the volunteer firefighter who was killed, Corey Comperatore, kissing his fire helmet.
The former US president struck an unusually conciliatory tone during the speech's opening moments, when he formally accepted the party's presidential nomination.
"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America," he said, in a marked shift in tenor for the typically bellicose former president.
But he swiftly pivoted to well-worn attacks on the Biden administration, claiming without evidence that his criminal indictments are politically motivated efforts to prevent his election.
The speech caps a four-day event in which he was greeted with adulation by a party that now appears entirely in his thrall.
Trump's entrance was befitting of a TV star or a pro wrestler - a screen lifted slowly to reveal him standing in front of massive lights arranged to spell out his last name before an image of the White House was projected behind him.
Before Trump was due to take the stage for his keynote address, the convention paused to welcome his wife, Melania Trump, who has rarely been seen during the campaign. She entered the arena to classical music and waved to the crowd from a box next to Trump's vice presidential pick, Senator J.D. Vance.
Some of the eclectic group of speakers - including conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, who received a huge ovation, and Trump's son Eric - employed heated language in denouncing the Biden administration.
With his grip on the Republican Party never tighter, Trump will be in a much stronger position than in his 2017-2021 term to follow through on his agenda if he wins the election.
President Joe Biden has faced increasing pressure from heavyweights in his party to cede his position at the top of the ticket after his erratic performance on debate night. Former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is among those who have told him he cannot win in November, according to a White House source familiar with the matter.
After weeks of insisting that he will remain in the race, Biden is now taking calls to step aside seriously and multiple Democratic officials think an exit is a matter of time, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Democratic leaders in the House and Senate - Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer - have told Biden directly that he will not only lose the White House but also endanger their effort to win back the House, according to reports in multiple news outlets.
Opinion polls show four of the seven most competitive states looking increasingly out of reach for Biden. The Trump campaign, meanwhile, said it believes it is now competitive in Democratic-leaning states including Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Virginia.
Former president Barack Obama has told others that Biden, who was Obama's vice president, should rethink his candidacy, the Washington Post reported, citing anonymous sources.
Australian Associated Press
