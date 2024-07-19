Keep the Sheep campaign hits eastern states

The Keep the Sheep campaign to save Australia's live sheep trade has hit the eastern states, heading to Bendigo for the Australian Sheep & Wool Show to drum up more support.
Representatives from the campaign will spend the weekend gathering signatures at the Prince of Wales Showground, with Sheepvention in Hamilton and LambEx in Adelaide next on their schedule.
Since the launch of the Keep the Sheep campaign less than two months ago, the signature to keep the trade has gathered more than 70,000 signatures.
Keep the Sheep campaigner Marion Lewis from Corrigin in Western Australia said they now hoped to get even more signatures to show the importance of the industry to sheep producers right across the country.
"The banning of live exports is going to impact not just Western Australia, it will affect producers in NSW, in South Australia, in Victoria and right across the country," she said.
"It's about making sure that people know it is a national issue and that we have the support of our eastern counterparts as well.
"The South Australians are more conscious of what a big impact this might have on the whole Australian industry, some Victorians perhaps aren't as aware about the impact of them."
Concerns have previously been raised that Western Australia may not be able to build up enough domestic processing capacity ahead of the ban coming into affect in mid-2026, potentially leading to large amounts of sheep being trucked across the Nullarbor.
Ms Lewis, whose family used to own the Kolindale Merino stud, said she was passionate about the future of Australian agriculture and passionate about Merinos.
"This ban is going to impact not just sheep producers but whole communities," she said.
"We've had quite a few people come see us so far... it's been great talking to producers about the issue."
