Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Liddell green hydrogen hope still alive despite Fortescue exit

By Matthew Kelly
July 20 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Forrest launched a feasibility study into green hydrogen production at the Liddell site in 2021. Pictures by Simone De Peak
Andrew Forrest launched a feasibility study into green hydrogen production at the Liddell site in 2021. Pictures by Simone De Peak

AGL will continue to pursue plans to develop green hydrogen at the former Liddell Power Station site despite its partner Fortescue backing away from the project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.