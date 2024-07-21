Farm Online
AWN's Pabst wins prestigious national wool broker award

July 21 2024 - 3:00pm
Tamara Pabst, winner of the National Council of Wool Selling Brokers of Australia Wool Broker Award for 2024, at home on the farm. Picture supplied.
Wool technical officer at AWN, Tamara Pabst, has taken out the title of the National Council of Wool Selling Brokers of Australia (NCWSBA) Wool Broker Award for 2024.

