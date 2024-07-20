New PastureSmarts tool aims to help dairy farmers lift profitability

Farm data coupled with the latest technology can assist farm managers in making better on-farm decisions in real time leading to more profit.
We often hear about large data sets referred to as 'big data'.
Big data can be simply defined as a data set that is too large and cumbersome to be stored and analysed on an Excel spreadsheet.
That said, big sets of data, such as data from our dairy farms gathered over numerous seasons, can be useful for more informed decisions, especially in times of lower milk prices and weather extremes.
Having robust farm data that can be aggregated for industry use also assists when our industry needs to provide evidence-based data to support our social licence to operate or to direct resources to priority areas when they are needed most.
What are the types of farm data that can be collected? Generally, we can group farm data into three buckets.
Bucket 1. Herd and animal data - often collected using numerous herd or livestock software programs plus processor milk production platforms.
Bucket 2. Financial data - collected using a large range of financial/accounting software programs plus Dairy Australia programs such as Dairy Farm Monitor, Farm Business Snapshot etc.
Bucket 3. Farm physical data - such as paddock activities, grazing records, pasture growth, feeding and other farm physical data. Numerous options, however, few platforms perform all of the required functions.
The importance of collecting data in buckets 1 and 2 is obvious, however, we can ask ourselves why should we collect data in bucket 3 and what impact would that have for farmers. Some positive examples include:
Paddock activities - how often are we in the paddock discussing a new ryegrass sward when we find ourselves asking when the paddock was planted and to what variety? Did we do a complete resow or simply an oversow. How much tonnage did I get from it? Having access to this data on a handheld device could lead to better decision-making for the next paddock in line to be renovated.
Grazing records - when walking or assessing our options regarding the next paddocks to be grazed, having data on our handheld device regarding estimated pasture cover, current growth rate, days since last graze, is the paddock under any grazing withhold will assist the farmer to make a real-time decision in the field as to when to graze and even when to conserve the paddock.
Fertiliser applications - we all know what is happening across the ditch with our New Zealand counterparts. They now have a nitrogen limit as do many of our northern hemisphere fellow farmers. At some point in time our regulators here in Australia will look at our nitrogen use. Recording and securely storing fertiliser usage per paddock over time coupled with identifying ways to reduce our nitrogen may well provide evidence-based data that indicates that we have good stewardship and there is in fact not an issue. We need to self-regulate nitrogen use and stay ahead of the regulators.
Feeding - accurately recording daily supplement use and having easy access to the data can provide better inventory control and lead to better forward planning in times of feed shortages.
GHG emissions - accurate calculations will be supported by data from bucket 3 and 1.
Many small to medium businesses that support our farms or supply services to our farms will be constantly collecting all types of data for their business to help them analyse their performance and remain competitive.
Much of the data they collect is entered into computer systems in real time e.g. point of sale invoicing.
Daily stock control for suppliers and retailers is important data that they need to remain competitive.
These same disciplines apply equally as well to farming.
We need to accept that as farmers if we record all of our farming activities daily and then use these large data sets to make informed evidence-based real-time decisions, this can lead to increased farm profitability.
This is potentially a big cultural shift but if we work together and support each other, focusing on the end goal of keeping Australian dairy robust and competitive, this can be achieved.
The good news is that as an industry we now have a platform that will collect all the information required for our Bucket 3 and will also provide real-time information regarding pasture covers, growth rates etc.
Dairy Australia, Agriculture Victoria and Gardiner Foundation jointly funded the DairyFeedbase research program.
One outcome from this program was a collection of technologies to accurately estimate pasture covers using modelling and satellite data.
Funding from Agriculture Victoria then incorporated these technologies into a new web application tool - PastureSmarts.
PastureSmarts is a personalised web application tool that helps farmers manage pasture across their farm by centralising grazing records and estimating their current pasture availability.
It can be used on a phone, tablet or desktop computer.
The program is designed to increase profitability across the farm business by:
As farmers we are constantly analysing the Bureau of Meteorology long-range weather forecasts and then we try to transpose that into what might happen on the farm in the next 1-3 month period.
The PastureSmarts model accesses BoM data nightly and updates pasture growth rate forecasts daily out to 180 days (see Figure 2.).
To find out more about PastureSmarts go to https://app.pasturesmarts.com/ or contact Wolfie Wagner, phone 0427 458 261.
*Wolfie Wagner is managing director of agCap Pty Ltd and general manager of PastureSmarts}
