New PastureSmarts tool aims to help dairy farmers lift profitability

Fertiliser applications - we all know what is happening across the ditch with our New Zealand counterparts. They now have a nitrogen limit as do many of our northern hemisphere fellow farmers. At some point in time our regulators here in Australia will look at our nitrogen use. Recording and securely storing fertiliser usage per paddock over time coupled with identifying ways to reduce our nitrogen may well provide evidence-based data that indicates that we have good stewardship and there is in fact not an issue. We need to self-regulate nitrogen use and stay ahead of the regulators.